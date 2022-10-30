October 31, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Beware of pasta: this can happen

Beware of pasta: this can happen

Karen Hines October 31, 2022 2 min read

According to a recent analysis, there are significant risks to health in some brands of pasta sold in Italy due to the presence of Insecticides and glyphosate. On this topic, months ago, a really interesting service was broadcast on Striscia la Notizia, a service that piqued the interest of all Italians. The topic was exactly the quality Italian pasta, are analyzed and categorized based on the type of grain used and the possible presence of the material. According to the survey, many pastas for sale in many Italian supermarkets will be contaminated. Glyvatoswhich is an insecticide increasingly under accusations because it is considered a carcinogen even if unfortunately it is still widely used everywhere, including our country.

During the Striscia la Notizia episode, Max Laudadio, a journalist who works in this type of service, recounted the investigation that had been conducted in Italian pasta And regarding the potential risks of this, report the results of the analyzes and advice to avoid consuming some brands because they are contaminated with mycotoxins and glycolipids as a result of importing wheat from the United States and Canada. Specifically to avoid these contaminations, many of the big names in Italian pasta They have decided to completely abandon wheat from those areas to reduce any potential risks.

During an interview with experts,Tumors who were asked about the real risks associated with glivatoxin and mycotoxins. Returning to the analysis, as many as 20 different types of spaghetti were sent to the laboratory, and based on the results obtained, the hypothesis emerged that external charges could end up on our plates with their huge baggage of herbicides. Eric. In 7 of the 20 types of pasta analyzed, traces of glyphosate were found and in 6 of these 7 wheat was also imported from non-European countries.

See also  Bassetti stings Parisian: "The Nobel Prize in Physics Explains the Fourth Dose, Flipping Doesn't Surprise" - VIDEO

Is it wheat from Canada? For some samples of pasta, the suspicion was very strong but there is no certainty because the labeling law on the packaging allows companies to indicate the source in general”European Union“wow”Not the European Union‘, without specifying. Certainly glyphosate However, it is not only used externally, as evidenced by its concentration – although its content is often and always below legal limits as for many other samples – found in Italian spaghetti with 100% Italian wheat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Corrado Calabro, Poetry Towards Infinity, Between Sea and Space – Calabria

October 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Bologna Pregnant Thanks to Frozen Eggs 14 Years Ago

October 30, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Nutrients and Oncology, MedEa Diet Companion Course

October 30, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The government is in the process of postponing the Gardabiya reform. Its aim is to maintain the deadlocked life sentence

October 31, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Air fryer or oven? Here’s what you consume the most

October 31, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Team Three and Quarto triumph in the Reaction Series and conquer the Champions Cup

October 31, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Beware of pasta: this can happen

October 31, 2022 Karen Hines