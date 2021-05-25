Bernard Arnault becomes the richest man in the world! After Musk also passed by Bezos (for a while)

Bernard Arnault, LVMH CEO (Word Hennessy Louis Vuitton), It became on the morning of Monday, May 24, The richest man in the world. The French businessman now owns a fortune from $ 186.3 billion Which temporarily overrides that of the Amazon Shepherd Jeff Bezos (186 billion) out of “only” 300 million dollars. Instead, Elon Musk remains third, behind Arnault himself Last week passed.

The luxury group that includes the likes FendiAnd the Mott and ShandonAnd the Louis VuittonAnd the BulgarianAnd the Kenzo GivenchyAnd the Tiffany And by many others, he has seen his stock grow 77% in a year. The strong rise came mainly thanks to the success achieved in ChinaIn the first quarter of 2021, it recorded a turnover rate of 17 billion Dollars + 32% Compared to the same period of the previous year.

a second ForbesArnaud’s legacy $ 110 billion in 14 months. The businessman’s wealth in March 2020 was $ 76 billion, while today it is $ 186.3 billion. Arnault joined the ranking of the 10 richest men in the world in 2005 and then became, for only a few hours, the richest man in 2019, surpassing Bezos.

The arrangement of infiltrators for two decades It is dominated by the Americans Such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk (a South African with an American passport), Bill Gates, and others. For now, only the Mexican Carlos Slim and Frenchman Bernard Arnault have managed to break the domination.

The narrow gap between Bezos and Arnault leaves room for an abrupt change of positions: an Amazon owner just needs a Shares rise in the technology sector Back to the homeless throne in the world. In fact, according to the rumors of the past few hours, after the reopening of Wall Street, it appears that Bezos is back At the top of the arrangement.

