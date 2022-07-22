July 22, 2022

Berlusconi: "I will be on the field, I have already written a future programme"

July 22, 2022

“Forza Italia is ready, the election campaign will be very limited in time. I’ll be on the field, like other times. I feel responsible for being present so that my country remains on the side of freedom and democracy and does not go to the left. I’ll be here every day to talk about this program I’ve already written for 2023which will contain many new features. futuristic program Which brings the change that Italy needs.” This is what Silvio Berlusconi said at Tg1.

We don’t think of individual lists – Then Cav explained to the Tg2 microphones – but they each have their own identity. There are differences in attitude, language and history between the various parties. We prefer to continue to maintain our identity.”

As for the The fall of the Draghi government Leader Fi is headed entirely into the 5-star movement. The Five Stars, in a deep consensus crisis, have abandoned the majority that supported the Draghi government. We take no responsibility for what happened. Either we considered continuing with the Draghi government until the end of the term, we have been loyal throughout the term of the Draghi government and wanted to continue with responsibility and loyalty. I was the first to propose a national unity government headed by Draghi.”

