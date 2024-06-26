Bentley Continental GT changes its face and becomes a hybrid

To move with time – Restyle time for Bentley Continental GT Who after presenting us with his new hybrid system that will replace the W12 (from Our first impressions) reveal themselves in every detail. The proportions have always remained the same, with the passenger compartment “perched” over the rear wheels, muscular sides and a long bonnet, but many details have changed: starting with Before Where cooling needs V8 The electric part has given shape to a more prominent grille and two pairs of circular headlights have given way to new headlights that integrate the position light with the original one. Eyelash design. A stylistic element was also taken up at the rear inside the headlights, again oval in shape.

Elegance reigns supreme – Passenger cabin Bentley Continental GT Speed It’s luxurious, with soft leather upholstery at every corner and metal details, where plastic parts are found in most cars. Lots of technology on board, with a highly customizable digital instrument panel and a modern multimedia system, but in this grand tourer, the screens haven’t taken over: all the most important functions are still controlled via Physical keys – Many of them are arranged on the central tunnel near the gear lever – and when the infotainment display is not absolutely necessary, they can be rotated to make room for elegant analogue gauges. the space It’s abundant for those sitting up front with extensive electric seat adjustments; But the luggage compartment lost some capacity compared to the past due to the presence of the hybrid system’s battery with a capacity of 25.9 kWh.

Balanced weight – A battery that, according to the company, guarantees an autonomy of up to 80 kilometers in electric mode, as the car is powered by a motor with a power of 190 horsepower and 450 Newton meters of torque. Give life to Twin turbo V8 4.0 with 600 hp, maximum combined power 782 CV (the highest value ever for a production Bentley) and 1,000 Nm of torque allowing Continental GT Speed It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds (three tenths less than in the past) and reaches a top speed of 335 km/h. performance Of supercars also made possible thanks to Four-wheel drive And the quick 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Thanks to the arrangement of the components of the hybrid system with the battery in the rear area, weight distribution has also been significantly improved compared to the previous model equipped with the W12.

Advanced mechanics – Various changes then paid attention to the suspension sector with the introduction of new electronically controlled double-valve shock absorbers to provide better comfort while driving on imperfections in the asphalt, but at the same time better contain the car’s roll between curves. the Active anti-roll bars at 48 V, while rear axle steering increases agility in the tightest mixed terrain, and also ensures greater stability when negotiating high-speed turns. Of large sizeBraking system Which includes optional carbon-ceramic discs measuring 440 mm at the front (with 10-piston calipers) and 410 mm at the rear with 4-piston calipers.