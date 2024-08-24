Saturday, August 24, 2024
Search
Top News

Benedetta Rossi, trip to America and photo with her husband appears 17 years later: “Love doesn’t change”

By: Noah French

Date:

Benedetta Rossi and her husband Marco Gentili are in America: they have decided to spend the second part of their summer vacation – a few months ago they were in Pantelleria – taking a trip “on the road” that includes visiting different cities. Various parks and many monuments. They have already seen one in particular, the “Mount Rushmore National Memorial” or face of the mountain with the faces of four presidents carved into it: George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. Benedetta and Marco took the same photo 17 years apart.

Photo by Benedetta Rossi

Benedetta Rossi and Marco Gentili chronicle their road trip across America, publishing countless stories every day to bring their millions of followers on social media.

Before leaving, the chef revealed that one point on the itinerary planned by her husband would be the famous “Mount Rushmore National Memorial”, where they would take a photo after 17 years. So, Benedetta, from 2007, when the two were still not married – they got married in 2009 – then, yesterday, released the picture. Fans loved the story and one commented: “That love hasn’t changed” or “Finally a real couple!”.

Benedetta and Marco’s Journey

Benedetta Rossi and Marco Gentili’s trip to America is going swimmingly, and in a recently published story, the chef says with a smile: “We’re resting, Marco has already made friends with an American girl… I don’t understand. They’ve been talking for half an hour, and he’s already showing me Claude’s photos (their dog , ed.) has shown.”

See also  Batman grosses over $ 300 million at US box office - Nerd4.life

Previous article
This is not the case for photovoltaic energy: in Italy, the pace of new installations slows down in July

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska