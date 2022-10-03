Belgium wins the 2022 Nations Cup and flies to the Paris Olympics – OA Sport

The Belgium beats Switzerland and takes the card for the 2024 Paris Olympics Obviously to win 2022 Nations Cup FinalsThe famous horse riding competition, the show jumping specialty, was held this weekend in Spain, specifically in Barcelona.

Queen Ferrick (in Casanova de la Baume), Gregory Wattalt (on Iron Man Van de Badenburg), Thomas Giles (on Calleryama) e Home Guery (on Quel homme de hus) She scored a total time of 241.73, and no jury penalty was received. Four penalties for the Swiss team insteadin third place with a distance of 244.00 behind France already qualifiedAnd the second with a score of 241.32 with four penalties.

All of them are already certain to be in the game at the 2024 Games – with the exception of Spain, who are ineligible – instead of the other remaining teams, which areDutch (the fourth with 240.30 and four penalties), the United kingdom (5th with 237.72, sixteen penalties, Spain (6th with 237.75, sixteen penalties), Germany (seventh with 239.37 and sixteen penalties) andIreland (Eighth with 243.28, 20 penalties).

Equestrian, Nations Cup Barcelona 2022: Mexico wins the Challenge Cup

Finally, we remind you that yesterday Mexico won the Challenge Cupwhich regulates Sweden and Brazil.

Photo: Domenico Cibitelli (Live Photo Sport)