February 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Belgium Shift: The 4-day working week arrives

Belgium Shift: The 4-day working week arrives

Samson Paul February 17, 2022 1 min read

A revolution in work regulations in Belgium, with an agreement in the federal government for a broad reform that provides, among other things, the possibility to extend the weekly hours of a full-time contract over 4 working days, and to have an extra day off per week.

It would be “concrete progress for all workers!” Labor Minister Pierre-Yves Dermann announced the agreement after exhausting negotiations in the Ministerial Committee.

What does the repair offer?

The new structure provides for “a concrete right to training, protection of workers on digital platforms, work-life balance, and measures to promote employment”.

The new flexible working hours, also envisioned as parenting support, will allow workers in Belgium to order more hours per week to reduce work the next day.

right to training

Then the new rules provide for the introduction of a real right to training, with a request, for example, a plan for the development of workers’ skills for all companies with more than 20 employees.

See also  Algeria, nearly 200 people got drunk after swimming in the Mediterranean: "178 were hospitalized with lung infections"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Not only bougainvillea, the perfect climbing plant is something else

February 16, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

In the United States, priests have been misreading the formula for decades: Thousands must be rebaptized

February 16, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Animal abuse charges against Mueller: Player sells sperm from his horses

February 15, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Chamber recognizes confidence in emergency extension

February 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Generali: Board shortlist ready, Galateri leaves – Economy

February 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

From nervousness to tears: Sulli clashes with Alex – VIP older brother

February 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How to lose weight and slim your belly fast after 40 with two simple exercises for beginners to do at home

February 17, 2022 Karen Hines