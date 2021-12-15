Belen Rodriguez holding hands with Michelle Moroni

While we were wondering if Antonino Spinalbes He still has a place in my heart Belen Rodriguez, after that The model raised suspicions by calling out her former historian Stefano Di MartinoThe showgirl didn’t waste any time and spent the evening with Michel Moroni. To surprise the presenter with the actor of the Netflix TV series game boy It was the editorial staff at Whoopsee, who posted a short clip of the couple on Instagram.

Surprise yourself at the famous El Porteño Prohibido restaurant in Milan, Belen and Michele Moroni They were photographers in an intimate situation when they got to the table hand by hand. A detail that is not lost on those who still remember the famous phrase with which Michel presented the idea of ​​a possible relationship with the Argentine model. “Alan advised me to get engaged to Beilin – said the protagonist 365 at the time -. So my female prototype is just above 2 t***e and c**o. But who knows… ». And perhaps in this “who knows” the whole truth of the Christmas love story is hidden.

the Rodriguez at the time preferred not to commentSimply delete Morrone from his Instagram friends list, until the public release tonight. What would Antonino think of all this? At the moment everything is silent from his profile, perhaps the new tattoo on his arm that he wanted to give himself before Christmas tells us more.

Last update: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 21:51



