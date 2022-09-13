September 13, 2022

Belen Rodriguez against the haters: “There are girls who took their lives for a message”

September 13, 2022

Argentinian anchor and girl, Belen Rodriguez, spoke of the hate on the network and the insults she’s received in recent years.

She is one of the presenters, showgirls, and influencers most admired by the great Italian public, at the head of many highly successful programmes. We are talking about Belen Rodriguez.

In a few weeks, Showgirl will be back in the prime-time broadcast of Mediaset’s cult show, which airs on Canale 5, Tu Si Que ValesWith Maria De Filippi, Jerry Scotty, and others.

Apparently, Belen Rodriguez will not return to lead the Italia Uno program instead, hyenas. Apparently, the presenter could access a new Mediaset format, perhaps the molewe will see.

Belen Rodriguez’s words

Belen Rodriguez was among the guests of the event he signed for Corriere della Sera in Milan. Among other things, there was talk of cyber-bullying and hatred on social networks of which, unfortunately, the Argentine presenter was sometimes a victim. He said: “There are young girls who even take their own lives for a message.” The presenter explained that not everyone may be able to let criticism slip on him, and said that in these cases it should be parents who explain to their children: “Insult is not someone’s defeat but the beginning of my strength, if I use it well.”

Then the Argentine presenter continued:Fame is really too complicated to manage. Everyone should ride a carousel in situations, and no one can judge if it’s not inside that person’s shoes.”

