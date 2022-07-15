July 15, 2022

Belen celebrates Luna Maru's first birthday by the sea

Lorelei Reese July 15, 2022


Theme cake, balloons and sweets for the little girl of the Rodriguez tribe


Still buen retiro for Rodriguez . family

On Delta Po

Where Palin has already taken refuge last year before and after childbirth. Beautiful villa with a plunge pool in a garden, away from the sweltering heat of Milan and ideal for hosting the entire crew. Even the house dogs (the ones Cecilia left with her grandparents while leaving for Puglia with her boyfriend) have a great time.

And if until last summer there was Antonino Spinalbes in that oasis of peace and love, the hairdresser is now away (perhaps with his new flame

Giulia Turdini

) And next to Belen there is Stefano Di Martino. He has already spent several days in Albarella with the Rodriguez family and always returns between one work commitment and the next.


See also  Andrea Bocelli canta "O Sole Mio" e "You'll Never Walk Alone at the Sentimental Party | musica

