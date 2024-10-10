“Behind the scenes I saw things I couldn’t say.”

Marina del Grosso papers X factor After singing (very well) “I Cast a Spell on You”. A legitimate decision by judge Paula Izzi, who in training camps prefers Laura Vitaho’s skills to her singing skills, certainly with a different stage presence and perhaps more prepared for this stage. The disqualified singer doesn’t take it well and loses her mind: “I don’t agree with that,” she says as she takes the microphone.





“The quality is sent to make room for the show,” he adds, referring to his colleague sitting in her chair who is not even looking at him. As he left the studio crying, Del Grosso added, “I lost the music.”





Then, during the live broadcast, he also released a long message on social media: “Art no longer exists, it is devalued in favor of products and we cling to ‘you don’t get me’.” Then other accusations against the program: “In such games, not everything represents the reality of things. There are dynamics behind the scenes that I can’t talk about. “I’ve told the other competitors I want to leave.” But then he “threatens” to come back: “One day I’ll take revenge, maybe on Factor X.”





Last updated: Thursday 10 October 2024 at 10.45pm







© All rights reserved