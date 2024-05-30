Become God on your computer! This feature will give you access to all the secrets of your computer

Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, has inherited a little-known but very powerful feature from its previous versions: God Mode.

This feature, which is already present in Windows 7, 8, and 10, gives users an unprecedented level of control over system settings. God Mode is nothing more than a hidden folder within Windows that allows access to all operating system settings gathered in one place.

This means that instead of navigating through the Control Panel or Settings menu to change individual parameters, users can simply open that folder and get access instantly More than 200 different settings.

So using God Mode makes managing computer configurations much faster and easier. activation God Mode on Windows 11 It’s surprisingly simple.

How to enable god mode

The process begins by right-clicking on an empty space on your desktop and selecting the “New” option followed by “FolderOnce the new folder is created, you will need to rename it using a file Specifies an alphanumeric string:God mode. {ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}. After pasting this string as the folder name and pressing enter, the folder will automatically turn into God mode icon.

For convenience, you can rename the folder again as “GodMode” or any other name you prefer. Once done, double-clicking on the icon will directly open the God Mode interface. Within God Mode users will find a wide range of… Settings are divided into categories. For example:

User account management : Here you can find options to change the account type or create new user accounts.

: Here you can find options to change the account type or create new user accounts. Customize the sound : Allows quick access to sound settings such as system sounds or sound card configuration.

: Allows quick access to sound settings such as system sounds or sound card configuration. Network configuration : Provides tools to modify Internet and virtual private network (VPN) connections, as well as manage advanced sharing settings.

: Provides tools to modify Internet and virtual private network (VPN) connections, as well as manage advanced sharing settings. System options : Includes backup and recovery tools similar to those offered since Windows 7, file explorer customization, and power management.

: Includes backup and recovery tools similar to those offered since Windows 7, file explorer customization, and power management. Programs and features: Allows users to enable/disable Windows features or uninstall programs directly from the same interface.

Moreover, thanks to the built-in search bar located at the top of the God Mode interface, this is made possible Quickly search for specific settings Without having to scroll through them manually.

Using God Mode is an effective and effective method Access all options available on your computer Without wasting time searching individually through various settings menus or in the control panel. This centralized approach not only greatly simplifies the process, but also allows less experienced users to become familiar with all the capabilities offered by their operating system. Ultimately, by activating God Mode on Windows 11, users will have a powerful tool at hand to optimize and customize their digital work or personal environment to the maximum.