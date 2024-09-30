Because Gabanelli’s article about the AfD is ridiculous

today Corriere della Sera, On the day of FBO’s victory in Austria, what does he do? assigned to Melina Japanelli Next investigation: “The German far-right: the blunder.” Which in the electronic version becomes: “Far right, voting plan.” That’s how he deceives voters.” In short: In Gabanelli’s column on Monday, it was presented as an investigation, an in-depth study, so much so that when we talk about numbers, it is said that it is actually trueAlternative for Democracy Party He wins in Germany only because his voters were wrong.

It would be convenient for journalists to have that every now and then Dazzle their readers.

The main point is that this piece It distills two great unusual biases Typical of Italian journalism. The first is that voters, and subservient readers, don’t understand shit, so if they read some newspapers or elect some parliamentarians they are stupid. The second bias lies in passing on trivial opinions as if they were investigations.

When you hear and see Leek soup I don’t think Burrow is doing much investigating. I think I say my opinion prattle very opinionAs the Americans say prattle Who have a point of view. for me. Instead, when you hold the jabanelli, it feels like some kind of molten gold coming at you. “Now I will explain to you the numbers that the AfD fascists are making bad policies.”

So I ask myself: why isn’t there an investigation of this kind into the stupid things he did TimmermansOn green policies or on green parties? Have I ever read an investigation that asks how it is possible for a country like Germany to be governed by three parties even if no one votes for them anymore? Isn’t this “unconstitutional”? Socialists, liberals and greens rule the country Germania No one dares to say how immoral and brutal this can be, and the results of the European elections say so, that the Germans are ruling three… Sucking Who no longer represents anyone. I mean it’s crazy stuff. But it is clear that investigations are always carried out by the same side.