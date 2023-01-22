Beach concessions italia brothers back down on adjustments

“We have put in place a series of amendments ‘on the subject of beach concessions’ but have now decided not to report, having been informed by the Government that there is a provision going on, we have reassurances as to what remains a matter of priority.”. And so in AdnKronos Lavinia Mennuni, Senator of the Brothers of Italy, who signed the amendment to the Milleproroghe decree on concessions for coastal resorts, which provides for a moratorium on extension until 2023, as conceived by the Draghi government. Amendment that the Fdi Group decided today not to “inform” the commissions. “I am confident that this issue is a priority, and in any case we have until Monday to decide what to do, but the Meloni government has reassured us.”

On the other hand, modifications to Forza Italia’s Milleproroghe and League are still valid. In fact, they would have been reported to the Senate Constitutional Affairs and Budget Committees, and so would have had the opportunity to come to the House and be voted on. The amendment signed by Azzurri Ronzulli-Gasparri and North League Centinaio-Marti aims to extend the extension of franchises until December 31, 2025, and thus for two years. Instead, the text signed by Martí-Centineo-Romeo-Gasparri aims to establish an interministerial technical schedule (“with advisory and advisory functions and matters relating to state-owned maritime concessions”). The table will have to have “data on all concession relations in the objects of state-owned marine, sea and river areas.”

Salvini – “The issue of bathing facilities is a topic that I hope will be concluded positively by the summer, with the final approval of the associations.” This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, on the sidelines of the League meeting in Milan. “We need to get the associations involved and close the game once and for all. Regarding these 30,000 companies and families. I spoke yesterday with Giorgia Meloni and we have an idea to coincide, so I realize that this too, after years and years of waiting is a file that the new government will close.”