Complex solutions are often sought for conservation. However, you can start by not always making the same mistakes! So be careful because washing machines, dishwashers and dryers consume more energy due to a simple mistake that almost everyone makes.

Useless waste goes unnoticed

The electric bill is definitely an important component of the household budget for Italians. So it is only natural that you look for strategies to save. Furthermore, avoiding unnecessary energy waste is also important for the environment!

There are many tricks already known. First of all, when buying new devices, it is better to choose devices with a good power class. Second, it is important to remember to turn off the lights in the house when they are not needed. Or, avoid starting the dishwasher program when it is half empty.

or again, There are a series of measures to avoid a skyrocketing refrigerator consumption. There is Even a clever trick to use when cooking.

In addition to all this, it is important to avoid unnecessary waste that always goes unnoticed. This is the so-called hardware consumption in standby mode. That is, the energy consumed by household appliances when they are turned off or not performing their main function.

This is not a small factor: on average, in Europe, the consumption of standby devices is about 305 kWh per year per home. This figure becomes even more important when we consider that it represents 11% of the total electricity consumption of the house!

Moreover, consumption in standby mode is responsible for the emission of 19 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. How, then, to reduce them?

Be careful because washing machines, dishwashers and dryers consume more energy due to a simple mistake that almost everyone makes

To report consumption data in standby mode is selena project, of which the Politecnico di Milano Ministry of Energy is a part.

In addition to measuring the standby consumption of various devices, the researchers suggested some tricks to reduce it. One of these tips is for washing machines, dishwashers, and dryers.

When using such devices, some consumers pay attention only to the choice of washing cycle: in particular, Many think that they can save on their bills with this program, but this is a big mistake.

To reduce consumption in standby mode, it is necessary to pay attention to what happens after washing. In particular, be sure to turn off your washing machine, dishwasher, and dryer completely. Moreover, the door must be completely closed.

Otherwise, if the door is open and the machine is on, some machines may still draw power at the end of each wash cycle (more than 5W on average).

The difference may not seem like much. But, if we try to multiply it by the number of times we use these devices, we will realize that these are big numbers.