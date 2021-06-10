June 10, 2021

Battlefield 2042 costs €79.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, €10 more than PS4 and One – Nerd4.life

Inside the press release announcing all the details of the statement Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in DICE’s shooter series, formerly known as Battlefield 6, EA has officially announced that PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. of the cost of the game €79.99. In other words, it will cost 10 euros more than PS4 and Xbox One.

Here is the official contact:

Battlefield 2042 is now available for pre-order and will launch in retail and digital stores on October 22 for €59.99 on PC, €69.99 on Xbox One PlayStation 4, and €79.99 from Xbox Series X e S e PlayStation 5. EA Play members will be able to enjoy a 10-hour trial period starting October 15, 2021. EA Play members and pre-order players will get early access to the Open Beta.”

This means that EA has not only decided to officially adopt an overcharging policy for next-generation games, but has also decided not to adopt Smart Delivery or double entitlement, as he was called up in FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21, for his next shot.

In our full Battlefield 2042 preview, we tell you all the news coming to this highly anticipated chapter, what sets it apart from previous chapters and what, instead, makes it consistent with the series’ roots.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X | S.

