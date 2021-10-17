October 17, 2021

Batman, New Movie Trailer And Release Date From DC FanDome 2021 - Nerd4.life

Batman, New Movie Trailer And Release Date From DC FanDome 2021 – Nerd4.life

October 17, 2021

Batman can’t miss DC FanDome 2021He showed himself with a new one tractor The presentation is near the end of the event, to underscore the huge importance of the new film within DC Comics’ multimedia program.

Batman has a release date, it will be shown in cinemas in March 4, 2022, as also confirmed by the video in question. The new clip is particularly rhythmic and provides a nice overview of the new style that this new movie imparted to Batman, starting with the protagonist of course.

Robert Patterson It would be Bruce Wayne, or even Batman, with a change in physiognomy that initially led to a discussion but is increasingly proving convenient, while on the cast is also Jeffrey Wright to interpret James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Paul Dano as”puzzle, Colin Farrell to play Oswald Coplebot and Zoe Kravitz as Celine Kyle.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Batman tells the story of Batman in his second year as the Dark Knight of Gotham City, as he deals with a large criminal network that has corrupted almost the entire city up to the upper floors.

We recently saw a new official image from The Batman movie, in addition to Catwoman, played by wizard Zoë Kravitz.

