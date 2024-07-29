Basketball Olympics Odds: Team USA is Clear Favorite

According to the operators, the American Dream Team will have a clear path to the gold medal.

The big question is whether there will be anyone able to stand between the modern version of the American Dream Team and an Olympic gold medal, in the race for the national team led by Steve Kerr.

But sports, as we know, are unpredictable. Just think of the dramatic defeat of the USA team in the semifinals in overtime against Germany, who later became the champion of the event. From July 27 to August 10, 12 teams will compete for the podium in Paris. Let’s find out the odds of winning basketball at the Olympic Games.

Odds of winning the Olympic basketball — As widely expected, the United States are the favourites to win the Games’ most prestigious medal for betting sites. The Americans are 1.22 to win the tournament with William Hill, with Cesal stopping at 1.20 and bet365 no more than 1.16. Behind the USA, operators agree to put Canada at 11.00 for bet365 and William Hill; followed by France at 15.00 (bet365), Serbia at 19.00 (bet365), Greece at 23.00 (bet365), Germany at 26.00 (William Hill), Australia at 34.00 (William Hill and bet365), Spain at 67.00 (bet365 and Cesal). For outsiders, William Hill offers the highest odds: Brazil at 251.00, Puerto Rico and Sudan at 301.00, and Japan at 501.00.

Group win odds — Bookmakers also allow you to predict which national teams will finish first in their group. In Group A, Canada are favourites at 1.67 for sisal. Greece at 5.00 (bet365), Australia at 6.50 (bet365) and Spain at 9.00 (bet365 and sisal). In Group B, France are the most confident at 1.57 for sisal. Germany at 2.88 (bet365), Brazil at 25.00 (sisal) and Japan at 66.00 (sisal). In Group C, the USA are ahead of everyone at 1.07 with bet365; followed by Serbia at 9.00 (bet365), Puerto Rico at 66.00 (sisal) and South Sudan at 100.00 (sisal). See also Paris 2024 Olympics: Today's races and medals

July 25, 2024 (changed on July 26, 2024 | 11:24)

