Basketball, France-USA: 2024 Olympics live score

The gold medal was up for grabs, and after a huge scare in the semifinal match against Serbia, Team USA didn’t miss the deciding event. Steph Curry (24 points) and LeBron James (14 points and 10 assists) were the driving force for the Americans, while France was not content with Victor Wembanyama scoring 26 points. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are broadcast live on Eurosport, with 10 channels available to Sky subscribers. Paris 2024, results and news live

Al-Jari, A Paris As elsewhere, it is San Lorenzo nightwhen it is possible to observe more clearly in the sky Shooting starsIn the face of what tradition dictates, it is appropriate to express a He wishes. And to Percy Arenain fact, from The stars on the field We’ve seen many of them, but none of them seemed flabby. On the contrary, as far as desires go, All participating playerssince the tap expressed only one, clearly: Put the gold medal around your neck. However, not all stars are the same, as we know. Hello beautiful Bigger and brighter than otherssometimes ForeverMany times For one evening only. the France, Below for the entire finalHe also managed to return to -2 in the final thanks to Najm Victor Wimbanyama (26 points e 7 follow-ups), who is twenty years old and is destined to shine in the next few years, and who Gershon Yabusili (20 points), The protagonist is a surprise in this Olympic Games. On the other hand, in The most complicated moment for Team USA The light came Steph Curryauthor Four trilogies in the space of a few actions They extinguished the dream of an exciting French comeback. in the end curry Ended with 24 points And surreal 12/8 of the three And accompanied by two other great veterans LeBron James (14 points e 10 help) e Kevin Durant (15 points e 4 Help), once again pulled the team beyond obstacles, which are often created by Coach Steve Kerr’s sons were content to explain some moments of the match. the France So she had to surrender in front of the opponent who scored 50% of the threeShowing off Higher class. Category leads to Fifth consecutive gold medal for Team USATo dedicate A specialization Which still exists despite the progress the rest of the basketball world has made Indisputable. See also LIVE MN - Official lineups: Pioli chooses Kalulu from the first minute

And it ends here: France and the United States of America 87-98 Curry extends France: another treble 96-87 Team USA on the shoulders of a formidable Curry Also a hat-trick from Wimpanyama: France at -6 Wembanyama’s hand is not shaking at 93-87 Third triple by Carey Curry puts Team USA ahead 93-84 Triple curry Curry back for USA 90-81 DeColo Goals: USA leads 87-81 Still a veteran of France Time out for France After conceding a 5-0 lead that brought Team USA back within three possessions, Collet called a timeout Durant is on the line 2/2 for Durant and Team USA leads 87-69 Triple curry! +6 New to Team USA with Curry’s triple style Wimpanyama L-3 France! 82-79 Team USA after Wimpanyama dunk Yabosili is on the line Yaboselli scores 2-1 and Team USA leads 82-77 Decolo L-6 France DeColo kept the scoreboard at 82-76 Lessor grades -8 France 80-72 with the lessor’s basket almost at the end See also sports. Three Blues of Excellence at Korea Serum Sports Festival. Three Blues of Distinction at the Korea Serum Festival Wembanyama is fouled by Davis The French star is on the line: 1/2 and 80-70 for Team USA Three-pointer by Holiday: Team USA leads 80-69 The United States regains the lead by double digits with Holiday’s hat-trick Error by Durant, the landlord on the goal line The lessor scores 1/2 and the score is 77-69 Durant hat-trick: 77-68 for Team USA At the end of about 24 seconds, Durant brought Team USA back to +9 Offensive rebound for Davis 74-66 to Team USA, which took advantage of Davis’ offensive rebound on Durant’s missed triple