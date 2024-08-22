Barnum’s last elephant show – Image 1 of 7

Sunday evening in the United States. Panum Circus Performed for the last time with ElephantsProvidence, Neil. Rhode IslandThe sailor circled the course waving the Stars and Stripes flag, as the national anthem played, and was joined by his comrades for their final appearance, entering holding each other by the tail.

Elephants have been used in the circus world throughout the ages. 200 years And the circus Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey She owes part of her fame to the famous man. white elephant (Which was already painted but attracted many spectators.) But recent US regulations prohibit the use of Sticks with hookused to train chicks, and growing sensitivity to animal rights prompted circus owners to make this painful decision. There are still dozens of circuses in the United States that own elephants, but none as large as Barnum’s.

The 11 elephants will spend the rest of their days with 40 of their kind at a sanctuary in Florida where researchers are based.University of Utah They will study them to understand why cancer is so rare in this species. It is now known what their cells have. 20 copies of the anti-cancer geneWhile humans have only one.