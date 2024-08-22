Thursday, August 22, 2024
Search
Entertainment

Barnum’s last elephant show – Image 1 of 7

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:



Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey put on their last elephant show; now the animals will help scientific research

Sunday evening in the United States. Panum Circus Performed for the last time with ElephantsProvidence, Neil. Rhode IslandThe sailor circled the course waving the Stars and Stripes flag, as the national anthem played, and was joined by his comrades for their final appearance, entering holding each other by the tail.

Elephants have been used in the circus world throughout the ages. 200 years And the circus Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey She owes part of her fame to the famous man. white elephant (Which was already painted but attracted many spectators.) But recent US regulations prohibit the use of Sticks with hookused to train chicks, and growing sensitivity to animal rights prompted circus owners to make this painful decision. There are still dozens of circuses in the United States that own elephants, but none as large as Barnum’s.

The 11 elephants will spend the rest of their days with 40 of their kind at a sanctuary in Florida where researchers are based.University of Utah They will study them to understand why cancer is so rare in this species. It is now known what their cells have. 20 copies of the anti-cancer geneWhile humans have only one.

See also  Contemporary Christian Music from Life Church to San Marco Evangelista with Nico Battaglia |
Previous article
Dark matter separates from normal matter after a cluster of galaxies collides.
Next article
Eurozone, Economic activity stronger than expected in August. OECD, Q2 GDP +0.5%, Italy second-last in G7

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska