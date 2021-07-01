Bari weather forecast for the weekend of 3-4 July 2021

Will it be another hot weekend or cooler temperatures that let us “breathe” a bit? To say what to expect from next weekend is a meteorologist 3bmeteo.comFrancesco Nocera.

“The prolonged and brutal heat wave that continues to affect our southern regions tends to subside. In fact, a gradual attenuation of the heat wave is expected between Friday and the weekend in Puglia due to the weakening of the North African cyclone. Weather conditions will be below the sign of the prevailing sun over Bari and most area; however, during the central daylight hours, there will be diversity in the interior and mountainous with some heavy rain not excluded in the Apennino Downo Peninsula and in the Morg.”

“Temperatures, after the high peaks of this period, will tend to fall and heat will be more bearable. Bari maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 28 and 30°C, at values ​​more suitable for typical averages for the season. Ventilation in the northern spread, weak, will be at some The times are mild. The new week promised to be a typical summer with the sky crossing the sky; however, as of Sunday, a new heat condensation with a height of 30-32°C should be reported in the Bari region while in the interior it will be possible to reach peaks between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius.”

