Bari-Sassuolo 1-1: Final score and highlights

90’+7′ End of the game! Bari-Sassuolo 1-1 (19′ Thorstvedt, 93′ Lasagna).22:30

90’+6′ Novakovic was booked for unfair play on Pieragnolo.22:28

90’+3′ Goal! Bari – Sassuolo 1-1! Lasagna net. Low cross from Sgarbi, Lasagna controls the ball and from a few steps from goal, Satalino passes. Take a look at Kevin Lasagna’s player profile.22:27

90’+1′ The match continued until the 96th minute, and the referee Lapena added six minutes of stoppage time.22:25





90′ Chance to cheat! Novakovic intervenes, Maiello runs in and ends up on goal: the shot hits Odenthal, the ball goes wide.22:23

88′ Cross from the right by Sgarbi, Novakovic’s header is weak and central.22:20

85′ Antiste was booked for unfair play on Moraccioli.22:17

82′ Moraccioli puts it in the middle, and Satalino comes off the post without a problem.22:15

80′ Second substitution: Bari: Moraccioli on, Oliveri off.22:12





79′ Antisti protects the ball and gets a valuable free kick.22:11

76′ Substitution for Sassuolo: Moro on, Molateri off.22:08

76′ Substitution for Sassuolo: Obiang on, Thorstvedt off.22:08

75′ Oliveri from the flag, the ball goes straight down.22:11

72′ The break has started, and the players are on the bench to quench their thirst.22:04





67′ Barry in attack, took two corners without success for the Poles.21:59

64′ Barry substitution: Manzari on, Ben Ali off.21:56

64′ Barry substitution: Bellomo in, Maita out.21:56

63′ Novakovic in the area, well watched by Odenthal, finds no space to shoot.21:55





60′ Doig blinks, and Mayta stops him erratically.21:52

58′ Chance to cheat! Cross from Benali Novakovic shines wide.21:51

57′ Pinal acts as a support for Lasagna, closing down Sassuolo’s back line.21:50

57′ Substitution for Sassuolo: Pieranolo on, Callegara off.21:48

54′ Central shot from Maita, Satalino takes the ball in two stages.21:46





51′ Thorstveit is in pain, medical staff on the pitch, play stopped.21:43

50′ Mantovani scores but the defender is off-balance after Novakovic’s touch.21:42

47′ Satalino out before Novakovic, Maita closes out before Callejara.21:40

46′ The second half of the Bari-Sassuolo match has started! We start again with the score 1-0 for the visitors.21:37

46′ Substitution for Sassuolo: Antiste on, Libani out.21:37





46′ Barry substitution: Maiello in, Dorval out.21:36

Sassuolo led 1-0 at half-time. The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute, Thorstvedt beating Radunovic with a precise shot from the edge of the box. In the 35th minute Lovato was sent off for a foul on a clear scoring opportunity. Cibelli injured.21:24

45’+3′ Half-time: Bari-Sassuolo 0-1! Thorstvedt scores in the 19th minute.21:22

45’+1′ An attempt from outside the area by Al-Saghirbi is headed for a corner kick.21:20

44′ Molateri, scorer of the first goal, finishes the ball from the middle of the area after an initiative from Tolgan, and prevents Bossino from slipping.21:17

43′ Dorval loses the moment to a cross, Benali commits a foul on Thorstvedt.21:16

40′ Poloka advances but shoots weakly, nothing happens for Sassuolo.21:13

38′ Substitution for Sassuolo: Roma in, Rosso out.21:11

35′ Straight red card for Lovato after stopping erratically on the edge of the penalty area and Lasagna flying towards the goal.21:12





35′ Lovato was ejected for foul play on lasagna (a foul on a clear scoring opportunity).21:12

32′ Novakovic’s cross is too high for all his teammates.21:06

29′ Cooling break, refreshment break for players on the pitch.21:02

27′ Barry insists: Oliveri’s free kick hits a corner near the barrier.21:01

26′ Chance to cheat! A cross from Dorval, Lasagna shot it towards the goal, but Satalino saved it brilliantly.21:00





24′ Russo shoots from a tight angle and keeps the ball away from goal.20:57

21′ Immediate reaction from Barry, corner kick to no result.20:54

19′ Goal! Bari-Sassuolo 0-1! Thorstvedt net. The winning finish from the edge of the box by Thorstvedt: low, angled shot, and Radunovic could do nothing. View player profile Kristian Thorstvedt20:53

17′ Barry switch: in little one, out cybele.20:50

16′ Cibelli has a muscle problem and Bari’s medical staff are on the pitch to treat him.20:50





11′ Sassuolo’s first corner: Treacherous left-footed shot from the edge of the box by Thorstvedt, Radunovic is on.20:45

8′ Doig crosses from the left, Lipani and Molatiri are unable to control the ball inside the area.20:42

6′ Pole cheat! Sibelli’s shoulder deflects off the outside post after corner kick!20:40

4′ Sibilli gets a short pass from Toljan and goes to shoot, but Thorstvedt blocks him.20:38





3′ Mantovani anticipates Rosso and also gets a free kick.20:37

1′ The first half of the Bari-Sassuolo match has started! Referee La Penna is in charge.20:33

Grosso’s choices: Molateri and Russo in attack. Poloka in defence, Toljan and Doig at full-back. Llorente out.20:39

Longo’s choices: Novakovic in central attack, Cibelli and Lasagna in support. Maita and Benali in midfield, Oliveri and Dorval on the flanks. In defence there is room for Mantovani.19:45

Panchina Sassuolo: Moldova, Missouri, Paz, Obiang, Romania, Pieragnolo, Miranda, Iannone, Kumi, Moro, Bajrami, D’Andrea.19:47





Bari bench: Pisardo, Mattino, Obaritin, Ricci, Favasoli, Bellomo, Maiello, Lollic, Sgarbi, Faggi, Moraccioli, Manzari.19:44

Sassuolo lineup (4-4-2): Satalino – Toljan, Odenthal, Lovato, Doig – Thorstvedt, Lipani, Poloca, Callegara – Molateri, F. Russo.20:56

Bari line-up (3-4-2-1): Radunovic – Bossino, Vicari, Mantovani – Oliveri, Benali, Maita, Dorval – Cibelli, Lasagna – Novakovic.19:44

It’s not long until Bari Sassuolo kick off. The home side are looking for their first points in the league after two consecutive defeats.19:38