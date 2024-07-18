July 18, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Bardonecchia, the sports day dedicated to Riccardo Barbier

Bardonecchia, the sports day dedicated to Riccardo Barbier

Karen Hines July 18, 2024 2 min read

Involved

Bardonecchia – The city of Bardonecchia is preparing to host an exceptional event that combines fitness, street dance and yoga in a breathtaking natural setting. The 1312 One Day Fit program promises a day of well-being, sport and solidarity that will take place on Sunday 28 July.

Energy and well-being in the mountains
The event will take place across four panoramic stages and a dedicated street dance stage, offering a variety of sessions led by world-renowned instructors. Participants will be able to experience the best of fitness, the vibrant energy of street dancing and the relaxation of yoga, all while immersed in the natural scenery of the Bardonecchia mountains. Furthermore, there will also be a food and beverage area where you can taste local and non-local products.

Event for everyone
The event is open to all fitness enthusiasts, regardless of age and level of preparation. From the floating platform on the lake of the Bardonecchia pool that will host cardio sessions and functional activities, to the municipal swimming pool for aqua fitness classes, to the stage dedicated to yoga, Pilates and mobility in Campo Smith, there is something for everyone.

All the most important formats in the world of fitness will be present, including:
– Crosscardio: High-intensity exercises that combine cardio and strength training.
– Les Mills: A variety of group training programs including BodyPump, BodyCombat, and more.
– Zumba: The popular dance and fitness program that combines Latin and international rhythms.
– Rejam: A fitness dance format that combines simple and fun choreography.
– Movida: A music fitness program that combines dance and cardiovascular training.
– Superjump: Trampoline training that improves coordination and fitness.
– Acrofibs: A combination of acrobatics and fitness to improve strength and flexibility.

See also  The first snow at low altitudes: at any time and in any regions

Activities for kids
There will be no shortage of activities for the little ones, with a free area dedicated to experiences such as YOWALK, judo workshops, sports activities with ski schools and mountaineering with mountain guides.

The profit will be donated to the “Il Coraggio dei Bambini” Foundation through “Con Gli Occhi di Riccardo” for research into brain tumors in children. Registrations are open at the Bardonecchia Tourist Office, in the Palazzo delle Feste in Piazza Valle Stretta, or via this link
https://oooh.events/evento/1312-one-day-fit-biglietti/For more information about hotel reservations, visit the website. vacanzebardonecchia.it.

Involved

© All rights reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

From Earth to the Edge of the Visible Universe: Watch the Chill-Inducing Video
2 min read

From Earth to the Edge of the Visible Universe: Watch the Chill-Inducing Video

July 17, 2024 Karen Hines
Hepatitis, typhoid, cholera, dengue, yellow fever. So prevention in Arezzo if you travel abroad
3 min read

Hepatitis, typhoid, cholera, dengue, yellow fever. So prevention in Arezzo if you travel abroad

July 17, 2024 Karen Hines
[NASA HQ News] NASA Invites Media to Discuss Exploration Science Program Update
1 min read

[NASA HQ News] NASA Invites Media to Discuss Exploration Science Program Update

July 17, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

Bardonecchia, the sports day dedicated to Riccardo Barbier
2 min read

Bardonecchia, the sports day dedicated to Riccardo Barbier

July 18, 2024 Karen Hines
When does Italy vs USA play? What time is the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup quarterfinals: schedule, TV, live stream
2 min read

When does Italy vs USA play? What time is the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup quarterfinals: schedule, TV, live stream

July 18, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
Here is SpaceX’s Deorbit spacecraft, which will deorbit the International Space Station.
3 min read

Here is SpaceX’s Deorbit spacecraft, which will deorbit the International Space Station.

July 18, 2024 Gerald Bax
“Forget politics, tell your story.” Because Vance is Trump’s ace in the hole for taking over the Midwest.
4 min read

“Forget politics, tell your story.” Because Vance is Trump’s ace in the hole for taking over the Midwest.

July 18, 2024 Samson Paul