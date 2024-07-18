Bardonecchia, the sports day dedicated to Riccardo Barbier

Involved

Bardonecchia – The city of Bardonecchia is preparing to host an exceptional event that combines fitness, street dance and yoga in a breathtaking natural setting. The 1312 One Day Fit program promises a day of well-being, sport and solidarity that will take place on Sunday 28 July.

Energy and well-being in the mountains

The event will take place across four panoramic stages and a dedicated street dance stage, offering a variety of sessions led by world-renowned instructors. Participants will be able to experience the best of fitness, the vibrant energy of street dancing and the relaxation of yoga, all while immersed in the natural scenery of the Bardonecchia mountains. Furthermore, there will also be a food and beverage area where you can taste local and non-local products.

Event for everyone

The event is open to all fitness enthusiasts, regardless of age and level of preparation. From the floating platform on the lake of the Bardonecchia pool that will host cardio sessions and functional activities, to the municipal swimming pool for aqua fitness classes, to the stage dedicated to yoga, Pilates and mobility in Campo Smith, there is something for everyone.

All the most important formats in the world of fitness will be present, including:

– Crosscardio: High-intensity exercises that combine cardio and strength training.

– Les Mills: A variety of group training programs including BodyPump, BodyCombat, and more.

– Zumba: The popular dance and fitness program that combines Latin and international rhythms.

– Rejam: A fitness dance format that combines simple and fun choreography.

– Movida: A music fitness program that combines dance and cardiovascular training.

– Superjump: Trampoline training that improves coordination and fitness.

– Acrofibs: A combination of acrobatics and fitness to improve strength and flexibility.

Activities for kids

There will be no shortage of activities for the little ones, with a free area dedicated to experiences such as YOWALK, judo workshops, sports activities with ski schools and mountaineering with mountain guides.

The profit will be donated to the “Il Coraggio dei Bambini” Foundation through “Con Gli Occhi di Riccardo” for research into brain tumors in children. Registrations are open at the Bardonecchia Tourist Office, in the Palazzo delle Feste in Piazza Valle Stretta, or via this link

https://oooh.events/evento/1312-one-day-fit-biglietti/For more information about hotel reservations, visit the website. vacanzebardonecchia.it.

