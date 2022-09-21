Barcelona revealed Messi’s renewal terms

According to El Mundo, the Argentine would have requested, among other things, a maximum reward of 10 million, a reserved stage and special flights for his family to Argentina.

It’s now been two years since then No agreement to renew the contract between Lionel Messi and Barcelona More than one has died since then Free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the question is up for discussion in Spainafter daily El Mundo revealed everything Circumstances That the Argentine champion was to force Blaugrana to configure the extension: Among these are A Maxi signing bonus of €10 milliona A dedicated stage at the Camp Nou for his family and the family of Luis Suarez (who will later leave the club at the end of the season), a Private trip to Argentina For the whole family in the Christmas period and much more.

El Mundo He claims to have arrived in the mail The exchange of documents between Jorge Messi (Flea’s father), and family lawyerthese are from club And the former president Bartomeu. The conditions are defined as “brutal” and are listed in detail:

– The contract expires on June 30, 2023 with the possibility of unilateral extension by the player;

– 20% reduction in engagement in 2020/21, 10% redemption in 2021/202 and another 10% in 2022/23, at 3% annual interest;

– Paying loyalty installments that are still pending collection with interest;

– a private theater for the families of Messi and Soares;

– A special trip to Argentina at Christmas for the whole Messi family;

Payment of deferred payments in the 2020/21 season plus interest in the event of termination of the contract;

Bonus of 10 million euros upon signing the contract;

Salary increase in case of tax increase.

– Reducing the termination clause up to 10 thousand euros;

– renewal of the contract of Pepe Costa (one of the club’s collaborators, who has become a semi-personal assistant to Messi over the years);

The club’s obligation to pay Rodrigo Messi (Paul’s brother) all the commissions that were owed to him.

The rest is history: the agreement was never reached and Messi left Barcelona at the end of the contract, after more than 20 years at the Blaugrana. The official farewell was on August 8, 2021, at a press conference marked by her tears.