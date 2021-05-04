Barbara Durso: Afternoon 5 pm and Sunday Live close







Barbara Durso: Michelle Canvora, Children, TV Shows, Age

Five in the afternoon e Dominica Live, Cult programs Barbara Durso They close, but they will return next season. If the Afternoon Show airing on the Canale Cinque ends two years ago, in mid-June, in 2021 it will end sooner. While Sunday’s container will continue for another episode.

According to the latest news issued by David MaggioAnd the Five in the afternoon It should end on May 28, while l Dominica Live The future is still uncertain. Instead of an afternoon program, which many viewers follow, it should be Broadcast a movie. From 16.55 instead a loop will start Mr. Wrong – Lessons of Love, The new fiction with Can Yaman Which promises excellent reviews on the heels Daydreamer – dream wings.

TV queen, strong woman and beloved presenter, Barbara Durso also in this TV season has led many programs. In fact, the presenter was on top Sunday Live, afternoon five e Direct – it’s not D’Urso, Addressing topical issues and light topics of gossip. With the creation of new timelines, the expectation increases to see what D’Urso’s future will be like which, according to some rumors, could shift away from Mediaset To start a new adventure.

A few weeks ago Dagosbia Talked about Open towards rai, It has not been confirmed. Above all because Giancarlo Scheri, Director of the Canale Cinque, has repeatedly confirmed his confidence and respect in Dorsu.

He revealed in a statement after “Canale5 has a winning tune for Live – it’s not D’Urso: it represents the absolute record for the season and concludes the third edition and affirms itself as the most popular entertainment program on Sunday evening.” The early conclusion of the program, stating that: “Barbara Durso is synonymous with energy and great passion for her work.”

For now, no date has been set yet The return of the three programs Presenter Channels. Despite this, D’Urso, in greeting the live audience in the final episode, was very clear about her return to the video. “We’ll see you again early in the evening in the fall – he explained -, see you next Sunday right after lunch, in fact, in my opinion, you’ll still eat, for 4-5 hours live and see you tomorrow in the afternoon five, as you can see. They are there and I will always be. “