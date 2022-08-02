“Barbara Dorso has inspired me”

The Romanian actress spoke about several films on the program: the character of the best days was inspired by the aggressive attitudes of the presenter.



Source: instagramgeriniclaudia

Claudia Gerini She asserts herself as one of the most famous Italian actresses on the Italian cinema scene, but also one of the most indefatigable. In an interview with him I readThe Romanian actress spoke for herself future projectstells about the presence of several films in preparation for the next season, from boy and tiger to me time order as far as Best days. In the end, Claudia Gerini admitted that she was very inspired by Barbara Dorso to his personality. Let’s find out why.

Claudia Gerini “taught” Barbara Dorso

In the interview, Claudia Gerini revealed all Movie The ones he’s worked on recently and that will make it to the room over the next season:

“Yes, in my future there are different films, boy and tiger The spin-off is directed by Eduardo Leo and Massimiliano Bruno. in tiger varietyShe tried a new character for me: a determined woman with great spirituality, sort of a nun“

Then the actress continued: “Ni Best days I play TV presenter Very fierce and ambitious. As an actress, I searched for inspiration for the aggressive poses of this character and I was inspired by Barbara Dorso.”

From a secular nun to an aggressive leader, therefore, Claudia Gerini Once again prove to him cleverness the actor. Certainly not surprising for his role Best days The Romanian actress chose to take inspiration from her Barbara DorsoOne of the most famous and important faces of Italian television. All that remains is to wait to see Claudia Gerini as the ambitious presenter with “Aggressive Poses” in full style. Five in the afternoon.

TV guide

It may also interest you



