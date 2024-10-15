Director’s Commentary, every Monday at 5 PM

After an 11-month wait, Washington is preparing to welcome some special envoys. China: Due to Bao Li e Qing BaoBoth three-year-olds departed the Dujiangyan Panda Research Base and are now bound for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on a FedEx cargo flight nicknamed the “Panda Express.” A trip that marks the return of giant pandas to the U.S. capital after 24 years and reopens a historic exhibit dedicated to these iconic animals.

Pandas for Peace

Their transfer also represents an important diplomatic signal at a time of tensions between China and the United States. “Panda diplomacy,” a Chinese initiative born in the 1970s, continues A bridge between two world powers. Despite the geopolitical issues, the arrival of Bao Li and King Bao opens a new chapter in the cooperation between the Washington Zoo and China for the conservation of these beautiful and gentle animal species. At least one expensive exchange for the Smithsonian, in addition to this move, had to guarantee payment in exchange for the loan. A million dollars a year Every 10 years a pair of pandas visit America.

Money used for conservation of species in China.

According to a CNN report, Bao Li and Qing Bao were quarantined in September to prepare for their first overseas flight. Their observation was followed closely by Chinese and American personnel. “We have prepared corn buns, bamboo shoots, carrots, water and medicine to meet the needs of the pandas during the flight,” the China Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement announcing the departure of the two animals. The previous pair returned to China With their puppy Last November, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo sparked an emotional wave of farewells.

Controversies

However, not everyone in China is positive about this new debt. Some online groups, driven by nationalistic sentiments, oppose China’s export of “national treasures” to the United States and other countries, CNN reported. Some have revealed Concerns about their well-beingClaims without evidence that US zoos have mistreated pandas in the past. The claims, often fueled by anti-American sentiment, have gained traction on Chinese social media in recent years following a controversy over the health of Ya Ya, a panda previously on loan from the Memphis Zoo.

In this regard, the Chinese Center for Conservation and Research on Giant Pandas issued a statement. Mishandled rumours The Washington Zoo was attacked by pandas. “International cooperation on giant pandas is of utmost importance,” the center said, clarifying such rumors several times. “We completely understand everyone’s concern about the two giant pandas, but don’t believe the rumors on the Internet.”