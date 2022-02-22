Banned Analytics at Digital Foundry? Not really, but we’ll wait for the patch – Nerd4.life

In these hours, rumors surfaced about an alleged request by Bandai Namco to avoid ‘Video Analysis On elden ring From digital foundry In the release version of the game, but the editors of the British newspaper corrected this information, nevertheless confirmed that they want Wait for the first day correction before conducting an in-depth study.

Initial rumors claimed that Bandai Namco’s request To Digital Foundry for not conducting its usual analysis on resolution and frame rate on the Elden Ring launch version, which immediately raised doubts about the technical conditions of the game upon release, but the newspaper’s official account on Twitter has partially prompted the matter to be rectified.

“We have been asked to perform a performance analysis based on the game version with the patch applied on day one, in order to more accurately show which title players will be using, which represents reasonable request And very popular,” explained Digital Foundry.

Obviously this will include a More waiting For you to see Digital Foundry’s video analysis, given the times will be longer to process, which should be based on the Elden Ring version only available after launch day with the update applied.

The request from Bandai Namco and From Software is reasonable, and on the other hand, it also proves to be clear Importance Which covers the first day of the patch for Elden Ring, which appears to be designed to significantly correct the overall performance and behavior of the game compared to the “smooth” version of the launch.

From Elden Ring, we just saw the amazing introductory sequence, as well as the opening and preload times.