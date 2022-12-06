Banksy in Livorno, a new web space and customized commerce

More than 240,000 visitors to Milan, to Mobic, more than 65,000 to Ferrara, 33,000 to Bari. These are just some of the numbers related to the people who visited the various exhibitions dedicated to Banksy, English artist and writer whose work will be on display from December 16 to March 19 at the Museum of the City of Livorno. A monumental appointment, which comes a little more than three years after another important event that brought Livorno world fame, namely, the exhibition dedicated to Modigliani.

After the intervention of 15 thousand euros It was arranged to give new life to the painting and to replace the hull carpet, and other funds were appropriated to organize the appointment, which would begin in just over ten days. In addition to approximately 13 thousand euros for the service of packing and unpacking the works of art, and for the preparation of the exhibition spaces themselves, the municipality will also invest 15 thousand for the promotion of the event, everything related to marketing and a dedicated web space. Therefore, the specific graphic design of what is related to the museum portal, but above all, T-shirts, notebooks, bookmarks, placemats, pins and anything else to create an unforgettable event like Banksy’s in Livorno is still well admired.