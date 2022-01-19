Banjo-Kazooie is available this week to subscribers – Nerd4.life

Nintendo confirmed that famous Banjo Kazooie The Nintendo 64 will be available this week, specifically Jan 21 2022For service subscribers nintendo switch online Also in Europe, in line with what was previously announced to users in Japan.

We remind you that in order to access the game download, you need a Nintendo Switch Online + subscription Extra Package, the only one that allows you to play Nintendo 64 titles and Sega Mega Drive, and in their absence the catalog is limited to NES and SNES titles only, with a basic subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Banjo-Kazooie is the historical 3D platformer originally developed by Rare for the Nintendo 64, released in 1998 and still remembered as one of the best titles for the legendary console in question, making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch, with a few tricks in terms of displaying And controls adapted to the new console. Arrival has already been announced for some time regarding the service in Japan, but it has also been confirmed by us.

The contents remain exactly the original, but the game has gotten a resolution boost so it can display properly on modern displays, and of course assign the controls to your Joy-Con or Pro console on the Nintendo Switch. However, Banjo-Kazooie is currently affiliated with Rare, and is now a senior team from Xbox Game Studios, but they apparently have agreements to publish the original title on the Nintendo platform.