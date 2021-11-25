Bandai Namco opens its first pop-up store in Milan, just in time for Christmas – Nerd4.life

Bandai Namco Entertainment Spirits and Bandai Spirits Inauguration of the first Buffer a Milan, which will provide full immersion in the exclusive products of the Japanese company until Christmas Eve.

The shop is located in Riba de Porta Ticinese 61 It will be open from December 1 to December 24, seven days a week, from 11:00 to 20:00. The store, entirely designed by Bandai Namco, will feature a large selection of products, with exclusive offers and discounts on video games and collectible figures, but there will also be game stations and Elden Ring statue from Malinia, has already been appreciated by visitors to Lucca Comics & Games.



In Bandai Namco’s pop-up store, there will also be a beautiful Elden Ring figurine from Lucca Comics & Games

Let’s read together the details of Bandai Namco’s press release:

The store is designed as an experiential itinerary that will guide customers and visitors through the world of Bandai Namco at three hundred and sixty degrees, touch their most selves, and allow them to reconnect with the company after all this time. In addition, the Christmas design will also be perfect for those who allow themselves to be charmed at that time of year! The buffer – which is unique – will be divided into 4 areas:



In the first showroom it will be possible to watch the new releases of Bandai Namco Entertainment on a large screen, see the digital catalog of games, and register for the EP loyalty program! C Rewards Club to get many benefits related to products, PAC merchandise control. The man who is then available at the cashier. In the same room, Bandai Spirits will have some exhibits Banpresto . previews And the best characters from Demon Slayer, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia and more!



The second room will be the room where there is a fileIchiban Koji, instant win gives you exclusive unobtainable items – always gives a guarantee to receive a rare item! The gameplay is very simple, you just have to buy the ticket and then check the product that it corresponds to. In addition to the classic Ichiban Kuji sets (will be available for Demon Slayer, One Piece and Dragon Ball), there will be 3 exclusive fun Ichiban Kuji sets, which only contain skins! These event-only designed and produced collections will be from One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball!



Continuing along the path, you will enter a room particularly rich in content: gashapon distributors with 11 sets of different series, a video game area with 4 stations where you can experience, on new generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X), the biggest hits and most popular titles such as Tales of Arise, Scarlet Nexus, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Little Nightmares II and finally LEI, Malinia statue, who, after her mysterious appearance in Lucca Comics and Games, returns to admire, study, and photograph from all possible angles. A unique opportunity for Elden Ring fans!



The last room is the room where you can finally devote yourself, after a flood of information and surprises, to the most wild shopping, taking advantage of the many exclusive offers that will be available to fans! Discounts on video gamesCollectible numbers and exclusive gadgets (while stocks last) for every purchase, special promotions and the kindness of our staff will make the experience unique!