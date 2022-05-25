May 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Banca d'Alba met third grade schools in Bra and Santa Vittoria on the topic of savings. - Targatocn.it

Banca d’Alba met third grade schools in Bra and Santa Vittoria on the topic of savings. – Targatocn.it

Karen Hines May 25, 2022 2 min read

Wednesday, May 25, at the Teatro Politeama Boglione in Bra, Alba Bank met the third grade of bra Based on Santa Vitoria de Alba For a moment sharing the savings.

Banca d’Alba suggested a theater show created especially for children of this age, believing that it was the best time to start providing food for thought about the importance of money and its responsible use.

The first part of the show brought back the history of money, from barter to credit cards, showing what over the centuries has changed the ways of exchange and payment for goods and products.

As for the second part, it suggested the scene of the king marrying his daughter to the knight of the kingdom, who was able to make the best coins given to him.

Next, a double interview video was shown with two different characters: the waster and the thrifty, to highlight the virtuous attitudes to follow.

In closing, Banca d’Alba paid tribute to all classes with a multi-box game created especially for the occasion, where students will be able to find fun table activities focused on the theme of thrift.

Head of Banca d’Alba, Tino Cornaglia: “Banca d’Alba invests heavily in youth; These social activities have always been in our collaborative nature, we want to practice active citizenship in the area and try to add value for all age groups, especially the younger ones. Their smile and enthusiasm at the end of the show convince us even more of the activity we do with the schools.”

See also  Coins in search of 50 euro cents for 2007: it's a rarity

CS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Golgi as a Consumer, 30 Factors toward Unemployment – Chronicle

May 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

100% tax credit confirmed

May 25, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

He was the Finance Minister in Kabul, and now he works as an Uber driver in the United States – Asia

May 24, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

After Ukraine and Medvedev, the Russian Foreign Ministry also rejected the Italian plan: “This cannot be taken seriously.”

May 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Banca d’Alba met third grade schools in Bra and Santa Vittoria on the topic of savings. – Targatocn.it

May 25, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

First Division – Calcio returned yesterday in New York. the report

May 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Logic puzzle can you solve it in 60 seconds?

May 25, 2022 Karen Hines