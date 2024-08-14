Baldur’s Gate 3 is still winning awards and this time it’s a really big name.

Speaking of awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to win awards and statuettes, despite being over a year since its release. The latest is Hugo Award .

At this point we don’t think it’s necessary to say that. Gate 3rd floor It is a success from every point of view. It is loved by critics, players and also by international juries that reward the best video games year after year.

Details about the Hugo Award and the victory of Baldur’s Gate 3

Hugo Award It has been around since 1953. The World Science Fiction Convention brings together the best science fiction and fantasy novels, expanding into the modern era as different media take off. A special category for video games was added in 2021, to recognize the growing influence of video games during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this was a one-off: in 2022 and 2023, no video game-related Hugo was awarded.

However, in 2023, Worldcon voted to make theBest Game or Interactive Work“Permanent rating until 2024. Baldur’s Gate 3 has attacked Alan Wake 2, Chants of Senaar, Dredge, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

“The Hugo nominations and awards have forever shaped my reading list, so it’s a great honor to be here,” he said. Swen Finke, President of LarianDuring his acceptance speech. “Writing video games is often underrated. It’s incredibly hard work. For Baldur’s Gate 3, we had to create over 174 hours of footage just so we could respect the players’ choices and make sure that each one of them had an exciting story that reflected their choices and their strengths, and it takes a lot of time, it takes a very large team… It takes a lot of perseverance and a lot of talent, so I’m very happy for all of them and the whole team at home to be able to achieve this, and I’m very grateful to the fans.”

Not only is the game’s writing quality impressive, but so is its animation: Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat choreographer incorporated a move discovered by an ancient master in a dream.