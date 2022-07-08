Bad Weather in Tuscany, Violent Tornado and Lightning Storm in Florence – Chronicle

Florence, 7 July 2022 – Bad weather has arrived. Thursday evening 7 July in Florence, municipalities and neighboring provinces there was a violent hurricane, the wind mixed with very strong winds, lightning and lightning as well as violent hail storms. Apart from fallen trees and unprotected branches on the road, there was no major damage. Much feared on social media: “Never seen so many flashes together”, write users. Many people are documenting violent images of bad weather in Tuscany online. Updates Bad weather damage Weather warning: Yellow code updates The problem of fallen trees has created problems, especially in the province of Florence. Between Thursday and Friday at 1.30 p.m., the Sr69 of Valdarno and the Sr222 of Chiantigiana were reopened to traffic. All the roads managed by the municipality are re-passable thanks to the work of the civil defense. The problems caused by the trees partially encroaching on the carriageway were gradually resolved. Damage due to bad weather 00:11 – More than 100 requests for intervention have been received by the fire brigade. The disturbance affected, in addition to Florence, the municipalities of Figline, Incisa, Regello, Fiesole, Bagno a Ripoli, Vicchio, Scarperia, Rufina, Impruneta: 🔴 #Firenze, at 10.30 pm chaos in the city and the municipalities of Figline, Incisa , Regello, Fiesole, Bagno and Rippoli , Vicchio, Scarperia, Rufina, Impruneta. #vigilidelfuoco More than 100 interventions for fallen trees, branches, cornices, unprotected tents [#7luglio 23:30] pic.twitter.com/dKyFSVYMIe — Fire Brigade (@vigilidelfuoco) July 7, 2022 23:47 — Firefighters of Prado, Siena and Arezzo are busy with interventions related to bad weather: 9 requests to intervene in Prado, 13 in Siena and 27 in Arezzo. 11:00 p.m. 30 – Florence Mayor Dario Nardella writes on social media: “In central Florence, strong winds and …