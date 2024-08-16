Bad weather in Liguria and Tuscany, beaches evacuated due to hurricanes and storms. Yellow alert in Genoa until tomorrow

The wave of bad weather affecting northern Italy has not stopped. After battering Turin with hail and wind, Imperia created severe disturbances in the province. Disturbances hit the Gulf of La Spezia in the afternoon, then affected the area of ​​Versilia and Livorno. Liguria is under a yellow warning for thunderstorms from midnight to 2pm tomorrow. Surprising two sailors rescued by boats passing a storm outside Portovenere.

Storm at La Spezia

A bad adventure that could have ended in tragedy. It happened to two canoeists outside the mouth of Portovenere on August 15th. A terrible storm takes two tourists by surprise and they find themselves in trouble. Luckily some boats came across and rescued them. In fact, early morning storms reached the Gulf of La Spezia and the coast of Sarzano. Strong winds and incessant rain forced hundreds of swimmers off the beaches. Firefighters and local police intervened due to fire damage in Marinella di Sarzana. Boats could not turn back behind the dam of La Spezia harbour.

Yellow alert in Liguria

Warning for coastal areas (A, B, C), none for inland areas (D, E). Arpal reports this in its bulletin and says that “uncertainty” will continue “with different phases and intensities, till Sunday”. “From this evening, we will again have a new chaotic track, from Ponte with events at night like today: in fact, strong winds, lightning, possible hail and heavy rain are expected. However, the wind will be less at altitude, resulting in slow movement of structures and strong hail and “Significant rainfall is possible,” the regional environment agency said.

Tornado in Versilia

Further south, Versilia also suffered from bad weather: strong winds drove swimmers off the beaches. Some beach establishment owners have reported material damage to infrastructure, such as the Alhambra in Tarsena in Viareggio. A hurricane hit the Lido de Camaiore, which caused everyone on shore to flee: some took shelter in bars, others in cars. In Cinquevale (Masa Carrara) Civil Defense ordered the evacuation of the beaches.

At Barati (Livorno) boats were stranded on the beach due to the wind

The disturbances reached as far as Barati (province of Livorno). Strong winds and rough seas dragged some of the boats anchored along the coast ashore, causing them to run aground. There was no damage to property or people.

