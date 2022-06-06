June 6, 2022

Bad weather Brescia: hail and wind, damage

Noah French June 6, 2022

Announced, saw: and unfortunately came and joined. The storm hit Preciano on Sunday afternoon, especially in parts of the province. The most affected areas of the city and its environs are: From the motorway – Fear and dizziness between Brescia Centro and Brescia Ovest: Motorists are parked under viaducts, visibility near zero, high risk of hail and accidents – up to Serino village. More extensive damage, more Porcosatollo, Resado, San Geno.

Number of damages

There were several interventions by the fire brigade and local police in the village of Serino. The wind uprooted many trees, one of which blocked the road and damaged the roofs and roofs: the dialect cinema, above all, emerged. Metal sheets flew tens of thousands of meters through the surrounding streets.

As mentioned in Porcosadollo, Resado and San Geno, there are also rooted trees and uncovered roofs locally. But the wind and hail are in the Valle Camonica (between Rowado and Ciari: here a tree has fallen in Villa Massotti Park) and the upper Valsapia (in the vicinity of Weston and Weston and other areas) in the Franciacorta area.

