Bad text: Mahershala Ali falls in pranks

It seems that the real reason for the “divorce” between director Bassam Tarek and Marvel Studios for the movie Blade has been revealed. From the two sides’ statements – contained in the article The Marvel reboot of Blade loses the director – it appears that the continued delays in the production of Blade have left Tariq “tired” and thus pushed him out of the director’s chair from the Marvel Studios movie. But now, thanks to a tweet from professional insider Jeff Sneider, it looks like Blade’s script is really weak with the only two action scenes and thus has to be completely redone. This would have left the lead actor, Mahershala Ali, frustrated:

I have been told that the current BLADE script is approximately 90 pages long and features exactly two (weak) action sequences. Mahershala said he is very frustrated with the process. Feige is said to spread very thinly. But hey, that’s what the sources tell me. Don’t shoot the messenger – Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 28, 2022

90 pages of script corresponds to more or less than 90 minutes of the film. The text in question must be the one signed by Stacy Osei-Kfor, who was recently replaced – Via The Hollywood Reporter – daBeau DeMayo, who Marvel fans know from working on Moon Knight. DeMayao also has screenwriting credits for The Witcher TV series from Netflix and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from Paramount+. Will he be able to quickly rewrite Blade’s script long before filming begins scheduled for November 2022? But above all else, will Marvel Studios be able to meet the schedule without a new Blade director?

In short, the situation does not look positive at the moment. To get out of it, you definitely need a director who is able to take charge of everything and has clear ideas about the character. Blade is currently set for a US release on November 3, as reported in the Marvel 2023 release guide.

