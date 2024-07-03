Azores resistance is coming back. Why this is a turning point and what it means for Italy

Azores resistance returns to Italy



Italy is struggling with a small storm gap as a result of the passage of an unstable front bringing rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the northeast and mid-south. But the most important news is about the following days: following the cold season, our country will be reached by the eastern branch of the Azores high pressure.

l’High pressure in the Azores considered The Mediterranean is the highlight of the summer, capable of thermoregulation of the climate by controlling excess heat. It is an anticyclone called semi-permanent because it is usually not fixed in its position, but moves, thus affecting the weather throughout Europe.