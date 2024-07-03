July 3, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Azores resistance is coming back. Why this is a turning point and what it means for Italy

Azores resistance is coming back. Why this is a turning point and what it means for Italy

Noah French July 3, 2024 2 min read





Weather: Azores resistance is coming back. Why this is a turning point and what it means for Italy




Article dated 2/07/2024
Ore 22:49
Mattia Gussoni is a meteorologist



Azores resistance returns to Italy


Italy is struggling with a small storm gap as a result of the passage of an unstable front bringing rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the northeast and mid-south. But the most important news is about the following days: following the cold season, our country will be reached by the eastern branch of the Azores high pressure.

l’High pressure in the Azores considered The Mediterranean is the highlight of the summer, capable of thermoregulation of the climate by controlling excess heat. It is an anticyclone called semi-permanent because it is usually not fixed in its position, but moves, thus affecting the weather throughout Europe.

As the high pressure moves eastward, and therefore towards the Mediterranean, all the countries bordering this sea, including Italy, rejoice. Pleasant climate with good weather. In fact, the Azores anticyclone forms aboveOcean And the temperature of the sea water is lower than that of the land, the winds that circulate around the anticyclonic figure (clockwise) are moderate, compared to, for example, the winds from Africa.
In light of this, the Azores have a mild climate with a mild climate in the presence of an anticyclone. That’s what we expect Thursday 4 and Friday 5 July when the only It shines from north to south Full summer temperature Yes (26°C to 28°C in the north, 30°C in the south and the larger islands) but not scorching: in short, the Italian summer of yesteryear!Summer temperature but not extreme

Summer temperature but not extreme
Now the climate has changed and now the African anticyclone has changed the Azorean figure. Not to disprove this thesis, very soon sub-Saharan high pressure will become the protagonist again.
In fact, there will be one in mid-July A new extension of the subtropical beltThis will bring a rise of warm air masses from North Africa to the Mediterranean.

See also  Military costs, Conte: 'They want to crush the M5 in the corner'. Guerini media: 'Gradual growth by 2028'. 5 stars: 'Good step towards us'
























Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Never United States, Ambra – America’s most famous places in the movie with Sviagia

July 2, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Anti-gay meteorologist Luca Cesaroni assaulted by waiter in Rome in Rome: reaction

July 2, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

A hot African stop! This time a revival is coming across Italy

July 2, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Azores resistance is coming back. Why this is a turning point and what it means for Italy

July 3, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Unipol, Swap on Bper Interesting Investment Opportunity – Breaking News

July 3, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

“But Michelle the Impossible leaves the schedule”

July 3, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Skin Aging Obsession: What the Experts Say

July 3, 2024 Karen Hines