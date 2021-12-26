Austria, to former Chancellor Kurz as director of Silicon Valley | Sky TG24

From politician to manager. This is the tale of former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who, according to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, accepted a job in the United States and is likely to take a position at the Silicon Valley company since the beginning of February.
Among his intentions is also to marry his historical partner, Suzanne Thierry, with whom at the end of November he had the first-born Constantine.
According to a major Austrian newspaper, Kurz will lead managerial lives in San Francisco, Vienna, Germany and Switzerland. In anticipation of his new role, the 35-year-old former prime minister wrote his Christmas greetings in English yesterday afternoon.
We remember on October 9 his resignation from the position of chancellor after the controversy that followed the investigation as he was investigated for aiding and abetting corruption. In his stead, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg resigned less than two months after taking office. On December 6, the new chancellor and former Interior Minister Karl Nahamer.
