Austria, to former Chancellor Kurz as director of Silicon Valley | Sky TG24

From politician to manager. This is the tale of former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who, according to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, accepted a job in the United States and is likely to take a position at the Silicon Valley company since the beginning of February.

Kurtz’s future

deepen

Austria: Kurz leaves politics

Among his intentions is also to marry his historical partner, Suzanne Thierry, with whom at the end of November he had the first-born Constantine.

According to a major Austrian newspaper, Kurz will lead managerial lives in San Francisco, Vienna, Germany and Switzerland. In anticipation of his new role, the 35-year-old former prime minister wrote his Christmas greetings in English yesterday afternoon.