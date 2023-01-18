January 18, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Australian Open: Results of the Italian players participating in the third day. First win in a main draw slam for Lucrezia Stefanini. Defeats of Bronzetti and Fognini (video)

Mirabelle Hunt January 18, 2023 6 min read

Lucrezia Stefanini Etta, May 15, 1998

Lucrezia Stefanini The scene captures the debut of the Australian Open, the first slam tournament of 2023 with record prize money (AU$76.5 million) underway on the hard courts of Melbourne Park.
The 24-year-old from Carmignano, No. 141 in the standings, who rose from the qualifiers, beat in a return of 36 75 64, after a battle of more than two and three-quarter hours, the German veteran Tatyana MariaNo. 71, WTA semi-finalist at Wimbledon last year, earning her first major-draw win in her first appearance.
Tomorrow in the second round Stefanini will have to face the winner of the Russian Derby between them Daria Kasatkina8 ranking and ranking, which reached the third round in Melbourne in both 2016 and last year, and Varvara GrachevaNo. 98 WTA.

Lucia BronzettiWTA No. 52, sold 26 64 63, in two hours and three quarters of a match, to German Laura SigmundNo. 158, WTA, in the race thanks to the protected rating, good at making blue nervous but also at changing tactics at the right time.
At 2-1 bronze in the decisive break a long break due to the intervention of the coach and Siegemund left the field for several minutes. In the fifth game, with a winning forehand, the German snatched the serve from the blue zone, but immediately scored the counter-break after a forehand error from her opponent (3-3). Lucia does not give in but Laura takes it all and it is blue who loses control of the forehand and pulls the break (4-3).
Coach Field’s third entry but Siegmund asserted a 5–3 advantage and soon after, with a touchdown run against the clock and a forehand shot, saves Drill on the second game point for the third straight game.

Rain and gloom: There wasn’t much to say about the match between them Fabio Fognini35 years old No. 57 in the world and Thansi Kokkinakis, 26 years old, No. 159 in the world. Rain had him hanging for the umpteenth time at 13.35 Italian time when Nick Kyrgios’ diff twin 6-1 6-2 4-2 15-40 dominated the serve of Blue, who had plenty of the air of someone who wanted to finish soon. . Resignation is not the same.
The match ended a few minutes later 6-2.

See also  Free discussion at the museum. Numbers are not opinions, at most they generate them

Highlights Stefanini Maria

Kokkinakis-Fognini highlights

Match point Lucrezia Stefanini

AUX Australian Open (Australia) – second round, tough

John Kane Stadium – Italian time: 01:00 (local time: 11:00)
1st Inc. Tichevery ARG Against (15) c. sinner ITA

GS Australian Open

Tichevery

3

2

2

J. Sinner [15]

6

6

6

Winner: J. Sinner

Stadium 3 – Italian time: 01:00 (local time: 11:00)
4th Inc. (10) e. Hurkacz pee vs. L. Sonego ITA

GS Australian Open

H. Hurkacz [10]

30

3

L. Sonego

15

5

AUX Australian Open (Australia) – first round, tough

2nd Inc. T. Kokkinakis AUX vs. F. Fognini ITA

GS Australian Open

T. Kokkinakis

6

6

6

F. Fognini

1

2

2

Winner: T. cokinakis

Court 12 – Italian time: 02:30 (local time: 12:30)
1st Inc. (o) l. Stefanini ITA against t. Maria gear

GS Australian Open

L. Stefanini

3

7

6

T Mary

6

5

4

Winner: L. Stefanini

Court 16 – Italian time: 01:00 (local time: 11:00)
2nd Inc. L. bronzetti ITA vs. L. Siegemund gear

GS Australian Open

L. bronzetti

6

4

3

L. Sigmund

2

6

6

Winner: L. Siegemund

AUX Australian Open (Australia) – Doubles first round, hard

Fifth Court – Italian time: 02:30 (local time: 12:30)
4th Inc. M. destructive BRA / a. vavasauri ITA vs. S. Gilles Nice / J Flegen Nice

The match has not started yet

Court 15 – Italian time: 02:00 (local time: 12:00)
1st Inc. O. Kalashnikov GEO extension / a. Gardens United States of America vs. J. Paolini ITA / M. Trevisan ITA

The match has not started yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

NBA, Warriors champion again in the White House, nearly 7 years since the last time

January 18, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

official in July. American rumors also about Rome

January 17, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The United States doubles in mixed skeet and Greece ranks third – OA Sport

January 17, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Rider who traveled 50km to deliver sandwich: “I don’t feel exploited, exploit us”

January 18, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Giuseppina Giuliano, a concierge who shuttles between Naples and Milan

January 18, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Biography Double”, Cinema at the Prada Foundation

January 18, 2023 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Arca Milano opens its doors, exhibitions and concerts to the multifunctional space

January 18, 2023 Karen Hines