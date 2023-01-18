Australian Open: Results of the Italian players participating in the third day. First win in a main draw slam for Lucrezia Stefanini. Defeats of Bronzetti and Fognini (video)

Lucrezia Stefanini Etta, May 15, 1998
Lucrezia Stefanini The scene captures the debut of the Australian Open, the first slam tournament of 2023 with record prize money (AU$76.5 million) underway on the hard courts of Melbourne Park.
The 24-year-old from Carmignano, No. 141 in the standings, who rose from the qualifiers, beat in a return of 36 75 64, after a battle of more than two and three-quarter hours, the German veteran Tatyana MariaNo. 71, WTA semi-finalist at Wimbledon last year, earning her first major-draw win in her first appearance.
Tomorrow in the second round Stefanini will have to face the winner of the Russian Derby between them Daria Kasatkina8 ranking and ranking, which reached the third round in Melbourne in both 2016 and last year, and Varvara GrachevaNo. 98 WTA.
Lucia BronzettiWTA No. 52, sold 26 64 63, in two hours and three quarters of a match, to German Laura SigmundNo. 158, WTA, in the race thanks to the protected rating, good at making blue nervous but also at changing tactics at the right time.
At 2-1 bronze in the decisive break a long break due to the intervention of the coach and Siegemund left the field for several minutes. In the fifth game, with a winning forehand, the German snatched the serve from the blue zone, but immediately scored the counter-break after a forehand error from her opponent (3-3). Lucia does not give in but Laura takes it all and it is blue who loses control of the forehand and pulls the break (4-3).
Coach Field’s third entry but Siegmund asserted a 5–3 advantage and soon after, with a touchdown run against the clock and a forehand shot, saves Drill on the second game point for the third straight game.
Rain and gloom: There wasn’t much to say about the match between them Fabio Fognini35 years old No. 57 in the world and Thansi Kokkinakis, 26 years old, No. 159 in the world. Rain had him hanging for the umpteenth time at 13.35 Italian time when Nick Kyrgios’ diff twin 6-1 6-2 4-2 15-40 dominated the serve of Blue, who had plenty of the air of someone who wanted to finish soon. . Resignation is not the same.
The match ended a few minutes later 6-2.
Australian Open (Australia) – Doubles first round, hard
Fifth Court – Italian time: 02:30 (local time: 12:30)
4th Inc. M. destructive / a. vavasauri vs. S. Gilles / J Flegen
The match has not started yet
Court 15 – Italian time: 02:00 (local time: 12:00)
1st Inc. O. Kalashnikov / a. Gardens vs. J. Paolini / M. Trevisan
The match has not started yet
