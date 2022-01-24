Australian Open, Curiosity: Animal Champions in Melbourne

Melbourne Animal Heroes: Seagulls stop the game and the Greek helps a terrified ball boy

Today’s photo on day eight of the Australian Open captures exactly two sides of the sport: victory on one side, defeat on the other, two sides of the coin played by Alize Cornet and Simona Halep. After 63 attempts in her career, the French qualified for the first time in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament and could not contain her tears after winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 over the Romanian. The shot that circled the world contains 17 years of trying.

Tsitsipas tuttofare – A few hours after the Sinner game, which a butterfly visited during the last interview, another insect disappeared into the Rod Laver Arena. However, the ball boy is very afraid to approach and this time the unwanted guest must necessarily be removed. The problem is solved by the Greek hero Stefanos Testipas, who removes the unwanted guest from the camp and from the girl.

field invasion – It’s a short step from one type to another. During the day’s match session, the animals still made their mark in the fields of Melbourne Park with three seagulls cutting the mixed doubles between Stosur-Ebden and Fourlis-Kubler. The unexpected invasion of the field in the Kia Arena forced the chair judge to stop the point and bring the players back.

Hot shot of the day – Today’s hot shot is all made in Russia. The sprawling Daniil Medvedev has shown all his resilience and resistance in defence, and has asserted that he is the man to beat in this edition of the first Grand Slam of the season. See also Covid, the Delta variant is working: in Mallorca 850 infected, 3 thousand in quarantine

He defeated the naturalized French American Maxime Creasy in the eighth falter final 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5.

January 24 – 16:35

