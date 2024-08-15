Aurora Borealis, video from the International Space Station

The Northern Lights are one of the most fascinating natural phenomena, capable of giving unique emotions to those lucky enough to admire them from Earth. But what happens when this spectacle is observed from space? The effect is even more astonishing, as evidenced by a time-lapse video shared by On X by NASA Astronaut Matthew Dominic.

NASA Image of the Day: The “Giant Aircraft” Phenomenon



In addition to the videos, amazing images are also arriving from the International Space Station. On August 13, NASA did so. Posted “Picture of the Day” Also captured by Matthew Dominick, it shows a rare atmospheric phenomenon: a “giant jet.” As NASA explains, it’s a type of lightning, known for only 23 years, associated with thunderstorms and extending into the ionosphere. The shot on the left captures the “giant jet” in red and blue, extending beyond the edge of the Earth. The lower part of the shot, however, shows the Earth at night, with its thin green atmosphere and city lights creating a diffuse glow between clouds. In the background, distant stars are scattered across the dark sky. “The phenomenon of giant jets, along with other transient luminous events such as ‘blue jets’ and red sprites, remains a subject of study,” NASA concludes.

