Thursday, August 15, 2024
Search
Science

Aurora Borealis, video from the International Space Station

By: Karen Hines

Date:

The Northern Lights are one of the most fascinating natural phenomena, capable of giving unique emotions to those lucky enough to admire them from Earth. But what happens when this spectacle is observed from space? The effect is even more astonishing, as evidenced by a time-lapse video shared by On X by NASA Astronaut Matthew Dominic.

NASA Image of the Day: The “Giant Aircraft” Phenomenon

In addition to the videos, amazing images are also arriving from the International Space Station. On August 13, NASA did so. Posted “Picture of the Day” Also captured by Matthew Dominick, it shows a rare atmospheric phenomenon: a “giant jet.” As NASA explains, it’s a type of lightning, known for only 23 years, associated with thunderstorms and extending into the ionosphere. The shot on the left captures the “giant jet” in red and blue, extending beyond the edge of the Earth. The lower part of the shot, however, shows the Earth at night, with its thin green atmosphere and city lights creating a diffuse glow between clouds. In the background, distant stars are scattered across the dark sky. “The phenomenon of giant jets, along with other transient luminous events such as ‘blue jets’ and red sprites, remains a subject of study,” NASA concludes.

Subscribe to SKY TG24 on WhatsApp

Read also

Sweden ‘On the Road’, Searching for the Northern Lights from Stockholm to Lulea

See also  No more radio waves, here's the laser, over 100 times more effective and faster
Previous article
Farewell to Bobby Charlton, English football legend

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Farewell to Bobby Charlton, English football legend

Sport 0
English football legend and 1966 World Cup winner Bobby...

Steam Introduces New ‘Accompany System’ for Reviews, Here’s How It Works

Tech 0
After the last few days...

Security alert in two bases in Germany. What happened?

World 0

Popular News

Farewell to Bobby Charlton, English football legend

Sport 0
English football legend and 1966 World Cup winner Bobby...

Steam Introduces New ‘Accompany System’ for Reviews, Here’s How It Works

Tech 0
After the last few days...

Security alert in two bases in Germany. What happened?

World 0

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska