Friday, October 11, 2024
Aurora Borealis, the stunning light show in the skies over Veneto and Fvg

By: Gerald Bax

The northern lights once again lit up the skies across Italy (and were also spotted in the northeast, in Veneto, and in Friuli-Venezia Giulia). Many people were able to see the amazing light show announced by experts last night, October 10. In fact, the G4 geomagnetic storm had impacts, as expected, in our latitudes as well, leaving all fans of the phenomenon breathless.

Geomagnetic storm

The origin of the geomagnetic storm that struck Earth last night was found in sunspot AR 3848, which on Tuesday 8 October produced a powerful solar flare of class The radio current was cut off in the areas of our planet at that time facing the Sun, and the flare was accompanied by a coronal mass ejection, called a CME, that is, the ejection of matter in the form of plasma, which is now heading towards Earth rapidly. The speed is between 4.3 and 4.7 million kilometers per hour.

“Among other things, the next day another Cme was also released which could soon reach Earth – says Messerotti – but the situation still needs to be evaluated.” There is also uncertainty about the exact moment of arrival of the current geomagnetic storm: it will obviously be possible to obtain more precise information as the hours pass, but forecasts indicate that late October 10 is most likely, with related impacts continuing. Until the next day.

Comments | Trump’s Crypto for US Debt?

