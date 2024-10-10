Friday, October 11, 2024
Aurora Borealis in Italy, spotted from Bora and Canto Alto

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

The northern lights are here again. In the evening Thursday 10 October The show resurfaced in various Italian locations. In the Bergamo region the first flashes were immortalized Around 9 pm Also from the webcams on Orobie, particularly those of Mount Bora (1880 meters above sea level) and High singing (1,146 metres). This actually happened last May, and before that last year in September and November.



Monte Bora webcam, 9pm


Monte Bora webcam, 9.10pm

Monte Bora webcam, 9.10pm


Canto Alto webcam, 9 p.m

Canto Alto webcam, 9 p.m

Geomagnetic storm

In the past few hours, experts had announced the arrival of one A strong geomagnetic storm between October 10 and 11: According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the American Agency Noah, The storm could reach Category G4 — the second most intense on a scale ranging from G1 to G5 — with potential power grid problems, damage to Earth-orbiting satellites, radio outages and outages of satellite navigation systems, as well as aurora. Polar. Visible at much lower latitudes than normal. “The presence of twilight It’s never a given But in this case, Mauro Misserotti, professor of space meteorology at the University of Trieste, explained to ANSA There’s a good chance.”

«Already in recent days – explains the site 3Bmiteo, who devoted an article to the phenomenon and posted photos of flashes from various locations in the north on social media – the stunning aurora has been immortalized in Northern Europe and North America, But with the peak expected between Thursday and Friday, it is not unlikely that it will be spotted in places as far away as Italy tonight and tomorrow evening (especially in the central and northern regions). So for“And also Central Europe and Southern Europe marginally.” He will be able to enjoy the spectacle of the Northern Lights or perhaps He walked (Similar to Twilight but with dynamics of a different origin).”

