August 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

August thunderstorms trigger civil defense weather warning Goldreddy: "Severe events up 1200% since 2012"

August 15, 2022

Everything is ready to celebrate Mid August. But between days at the beach, the mountains and barbecues can get in their way TemporaryEspecially Al Center-North. and possible”Hydrological and hydraulic reviews“. there Civil Defense He announced Warning status Weather in five regions: Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and Lazio. But according to meteorologists, this is a good part Po Valley can May suffer from “marked instability”. This is caused by the inertia of appearance Atlantic It will invest in Italy between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Showers beginning late on August 15 with “mainly rain or locally severe thunderstorms” may be associated with “frequent” electrical activity [fulmini], Sleet And stronger The wind is blowing», reads a press release from Civil Defense.

Extreme events are 12 times more frequent than they were 10 years ago

The warning comes after two days Report from Goldreddy shows an increase 1200 percent serious events in the last 10 years. “Storms, water bombs, hurricanes, wind storms, hail and heat waves” are therefore 12 times more than in 2012. “We face” – Goldreddy – “an impact. Destructive Climate change causes deaths e Damage It is already high in agriculture 6 billion euros In 2022Equally 10 percent of the national product“. Farmers’ Union report highlights “tropicalization of climate”. TO JuneThe temperature was 2.9 degrees higher For the climatological mean, while a July There was an increase 2.26 degrees. Coldretty explains that because rainfall is more and less frequent, interventions are needed to recover rainwater when it falls in excess.

