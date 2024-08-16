August 16, Madonna turns 66 and celebrates her birthday in Italy

Florence, August 16, 2024 – After giving herself a Walking in Portofino Among the people and under the flashes of photographers, in the company of what the experts believe is his New partner, deer Footballer Akeem Morris Born in 1996, rumors spread. Rumors rumbled that way. Madonna He could He celebrates his 66th birthday today. Between the yacht anchored off Capri and VIP party at the Teatro Grande degli Scavi di Pompeii. The anticipation of the global pop star’s fans is growing, as he had previously wanted to celebrate his birthday in Italy three times, in 2017 and 2021 in Puglia and in 2022 in Sicily. But then came Official denial: There is no huge party in the singer’s divas.There will be no party, Aside from the 500 people, only the artist’s special attendance is expected, but it will be one “A completely private visit.” With these words, at the end of the meeting of the Public Order Commission held in the Prefecture of Naples, the Prefect of Naples Michele Di Bari clarifies the hypothesis of a concert in the ruins of Pompeii to celebrate the birthday of the pop star Madonna. Madonna’s visit today will therefore be “a completely private visit, with elements of cultural curiosity, where I think there will also be a meeting with the director inside the park”, confirms the Prefect of Bari “There is a great cultural interest on the part of Madonna. She loves this archaeological park and she can’t wait to go there, and there will be none of this – he repeats – there is only a cultural event inside the park”. As for the measures to be adopted, the Prefect simply says that “it will be enough”. “Those expected – he says – when these events take place with personalities that can attract a lot of people. As for the possible itineraries, we still do not have precise information, they are questions that mature day by day. Now we are talking about Pompeii”. The Prefect sees the pop star’s arrival as “a recognition of the city’s archaeological projects”. “Madonna loves Pompeii – he repeats – and I love this archaeological park. “I can’t wait to go, but it is, I repeat, a completely private visit for cultural purposes.” So Madonna is preparing to celebrate her birthday with great pomp and this year too, and to relax after the success of her “Celebration” Tour, the international pop star has once again chosen Bel Paese, the “Material Girl” who landed on a private plane at the airport on July 11. Genoathen arrive by steamboat to Villa Olivetta, a Portofino, from friends Dolce & Gabbana For the usual summer party organized by the designers every year, where she has been the star of the celebrations over the past 40 years of her career. But the location chosen by Madonna to blow out her 66 candles remains a top secret. As we mentioned earlier, there have been several rumors in recent days, including those about an alleged huge party with more than 500 guests at the Teatro Grande degli Scavi di Pompeii, a rumor denied last night by the director of the archaeological park Gabriele Zuchtrigel. Another indiscretion is that the pop star may have organized his 66th birthday celebrations somewhere A huge yacht is anchored off the coast of Capri. For now, one thing is certain: for the choice of the dress that the pop star will wear for the upcoming concert, she has turned to Francesco Scognamiglio, her reference couturier, born in Pompeii and much loved by international stars. Born today Charles Bukowski Born on August 16, 1920 in Andernach. His fiction and poetry retain a power that is still present and shows it, and what must be rediscovered is precisely to see him as the embodiment of total protest, of being against everything and everyone, the singer of excess. And precisely in this critique and destruction of all “normality”, he proposes different, even surprising, approaches to things, to the world, to life. One of his most famous phrases is: “”“Some people don’t deserve our smiles. Imagine our tears.” Another reads like this:Beware of those who are constantly looking for an audience, they alone are nothing.“. And again: “Sometimes I feel like I’m alone in this world. And other times I’m sure I am.”