September 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Audi Q5 2023, the first pictures have finally arrived: a real tank

Audi Q5 2023, the first pictures have finally arrived: a real tank

Karen Hines September 24, 2022 2 min read

Spy photos and new previews of the new Audi, the future predecessor of a new generation of SUVs from the parent company. Audi is still working on defining its concept, but a rumor leak will be of great interest to fans of the motor world and the curious.

Moreover, others are not fromhas evolved Fromcurrent model Q5, one of the most successful SUVs in sales. Up to the next generation of SUVs are always equipped with internal combustion engines, as well as electric ones, but there is no shortage of news. Audi too He’s focusedFrom the point of view, more about 100% electricIn the name of sustainability. And this is not only for the SUV range, but for all types of cars.

A preview image of the Audi Q5 2023 model, in testing.

What is known as spy photosis that there is a prototype and how, and you struggle with one of them testing phase in southern Europe. The trolley still disguised, so as to reveal as little detail as possible. But already from the few available, it was possible Risks It is important Features. In particular, on both sides there is a flap, covered with specific adhesives, and it follows that, at least, the model being tested is an additional hybrid.

Those who took pictures, on the other hand, after witnessing the race firsthand, think that Mold to me high performancefor Audi Q5. If confirmed, an all-wheel drive version will be available, for greater stability and control of the SUV in every situation. The sizein proportion, no He appears Dissimilar who are theycurrent model From Q 5Just for the current car, it seems a little taller.

See also  Revenue Agency, Zero Tolerance: 500,000 Citizens Bankrupt

The last feature can still do an extension The difference for the interior, with more comfort designed for occupants in particular. This is what can be proven so far, since the photos received do not allow you to “peek” away, and no details of the interior are captured. However, it is indicated by strange shapes and innovation Headlights, grille and air vents.

Audi Q5 2023: technological equipment and engines

Rebuild of the new Audi Q5, the SUV that will be introduced next year.

Although the presentation will take place only next year, it can already be said, in terms of technological equipment, that the new Q5 will be equipped, in all likelihood, blocking further developments, withStream and innovative equipment technology, already fitted to other Audi cars. In particular, a Information and entertainment of the new generation.

Always in all likelihood, you will use Audi, for i heat-absorbing engines, the one supplied to the new Audi A4 range. course for More informationWe just have to wait for the next developments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

BUS Star Mobility works for coverage

September 24, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Change the date – Libero Quotidiano

September 24, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Juventus, the Board of Directors approves the financial statements: loss of 254.3 million

September 23, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

5 people were injured, but it could have been a massacre

September 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Audi Q5 2023, the first pictures have finally arrived: a real tank

September 24, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Frost falls from Toffanin – Libero Quotidiano

September 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

DeLogo: “They didn’t want me to be in the restaurant in a gym outfit” – Culture & Shows

September 24, 2022 Karen Hines