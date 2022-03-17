Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept, PPE platform and 700 km autonomy

Audi unveils the new A6 Avant e-tron conceptskew with Avant chassis of the electric car that the manufacturer made its debut, again as a concept, at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021. It is a car that anticipates the lines of future high-end models of the 4-ring house while at the same time incorporating some stylistic elements that characterize the current e-tron range such as the frame grille Enclosed singles and light belt that join the backlight groups.

the design





Just like the sedan, so is the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept It is based on the new PPE platform It was developed in cooperation with Porsche. The platform on which models such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and the electric Porsche Macan will be born. This new electric car Measure 4.96m long, 1.96m wide x 1.44m high. The shapes are designed to ensure maximum aerodynamic efficiency. If the Audi A6 e-tron concept can count on the CX’s .22, the Avant is only 0.02 points away. Lower aerodynamic drag means lower power consumption and, therefore, greater autonomy. test car yes Features lower arms Contained vertical development. The virtual side mirrors are from the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback, the images of which, taken by the cameras at the ends of the struts, are displayed in the passenger compartment via dedicated screens.

The front is also inspired by the e-tron, in which the single "closed" frame stands out, on the sides of which are the air intakes for the cooling system of the powertrain, collector and brakes. The Matrix LED projectors It is distinguished by its remarkable longitudinal development. From the rear, the roof ends with a spoiler designed to improve aerodynamics. Next, the extractor and the OLED optical assemblies are highlighted. 22 inch alloy wheels. The concept car also features Neptune Valley Gray. Privacy, on both sides there are three small LED projectors that display welcome or warning messages on the floor to warn, for example, oncoming cyclists that car doors are opening In addition to the illumination functions, the headlights adapt the light beam according to traffic, weather and environmental conditions, and transmit information, especially danger warnings, also to other road users by means of visual signals.

engine





The Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept concept features Powertrain with two electric motors. This means that four-wheel drive is also present. The house of the four rings speaks of a total power of 476 hp (350 kW) with 800 Nm of maximum torque. to feed everyone 100 kWh battery able to display Autonomy of more than 700 km According to the WLTP cycle. The PPE platform supports 800V engineering, meaning the ability to recharge in direct current up to a maximum power of 270 kW. So, according to Audi, in just 10 minutes of charging it will be possible to restore 300 km of mileage. However, in less than 25 minutes, it will be possible to go from 5% to 80% of the battery.