Attack on Trump New York Times: “Security Knew About Crocs for 100 Minutes”

One hundred minutes before former President Donald Trump took the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, a security officer noticed Thomas Crooks. The New York Times reported that today, analyzing video, photos and law enforcement documents that show the alert lasted longer than the 60 minutes indicated in congressional briefings. And that the shooter knew the officers had seen him. “Guys, I’m outside, be careful,” the sniper texted his colleagues on July 13. He then noticed the long-haired young man sitting at a picnic table near the warehouse. At 4:26 p.m., he texted his colleagues to warn them. The man confirmed to the New York Times that the person he was referring to was Crooks. The text messages were independently verified by the Times.

Group chat

According to the newspaper, at 5:38 p.m., the images were shared in a group chat, with one police officer saying that it was necessary to notify the Secret Service. “I saw him with a rangefinder looking toward the stage. FYI. If you want, tell the service snipers to be careful. I lost sight of him,” one message read. Crooks surveyed the rally site the day before the service. He used a drone and surveyed the distance between Lee Harvey Oswald and John F. Kennedy on the day of the attack. He managed to climb to a roof about 400 feet from Trump at the closest point. The Secret Service left that roof unmanned. While the snipers were assigned to guard the rally, Crooks was also able to monitor them. In the conversations among the officers, there were also those who did not believe in the attack: “On TV, they say Trump was shot, but I don’t believe it,” one local police officer told another.

