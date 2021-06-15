June 15, 2021

Attack on a security vehicle on the A1 motorway between Modena and Bologna

Noah French June 15, 2021 2 min read

Attack on a security vehicle on the A1 motorway between Modena and Bologna, especially 178 km south, in the Modanis area near Castelfranco (Look at the pictures). According to reports, the robbers put nails on the asphalt and blocked the road. The shooting took place and some cars were set on fire. However, the robbery did not succeed. According to police sources, the robbers fled without removing anything, and searches are also underway in the Bologna area. Despite the confusing and exciting moments, there were no injuries.

Listen to the explosions at the police station and 118 helicopters

The three explosions were, according to some witnesses, based on the attack on the van. A column of smoke rose in the area, but the fire was extinguished as relief efforts intervened. The helicopter intercepted 118 for fear of further repercussions for the people involved. According to the first reconstruction, the robbers put their nails on the asphalt to stop traffic and then threatened some motorists with handguns, forcing them out and setting fire to their cars. They then forced two truck drivers to cross their vehicles.

The highway is blocked in both directions

Robs and rapes an elderly woman: The 26-year-old was arrested in the Como area

The motorway was closed in both directions after an attack on a security carrier on the A1 in the Modena area. Rows and recessions have developed. The Autostrade website talks about trying to rob a security carrier at 177km / h.

